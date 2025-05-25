‘She Better Hide Her Account Info’: Patti LaBelle’s Rumored Secret Romance with Man 30 Years Younger Has Fans Giving Her Cautious Advice

Patti Labelle’s rumored relationship with her drummer isn’t necessarily a secret but not everyone knows about it either. Over the last few months, several blog pages and fans have posted pictures of the legendary singer and her younger beau Eric Seats, for no reason other than to show the couple some love.

Seats, who is 30 years younger than Labelle, is a well-known songwriter and producer as part of the production duo Keybeats, alongside Rapture Stewart.

Back in March, one person posted a photo of Labelle on Instagram wearing a blue dress and Seats wearing a tuxedo with, “PATTI LABELLE Living her best life,” written as the caption referring to the shocking age gap element in their relationship.

Patti Labelle goes viral after fans rediscover her much younger beau. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Labelle just turned 81 on May 24, while Seats is reportedly 50 years old. He turns 51 in July – the same month that her eldest son Zuri Edwards turns 52.

Many fans seemingly weren’t aware of their relationship, but most of the responses were positive. “I say enjoy your life, if you happy, that’s what it’s all about. None of nobody business, really,” wrote one.

Another fan commented, “Well, you all know Stella got her groove back so why can’t Patti ?”

“Leave her alone. they both old enough to be together smh. get a life yall’,” added another.

More than three weeks later, a fan on Facebook shared a collage of half a dozen photos of the couple posing and smiling together. Also on Facebook are several images of Seats playing the drums at her show.

Eric Seats and Patti Labelle pose together in photos. (Photo: We Are Black Queens/Facebook Screenshot)

Someone under that post said, “That’s why she so young and vibrant still get it Auntieeeee!”

Another sent a warning to “The Right Kind of Lover” singer with a net worth of $70 million as of 2024, wrote “She better hide her account info! He knows damn well he ain’t in love with an 80 year old woman! He could be her Great Grand child,” they said.

When the Daily Mail first reported on LaBelle’s relationship in January 2016, the outlet revealed that she and her much younger partner had already been dating for a year and a half after initially meeting several years prior. At the time, it was also disclosed that Seats played drums in her band.

According to reports, the “On My Own” vocalist was coming out of a difficult relationship when she began striking up conversations with him after her shows, eventually leading to their romance.

Eric Seats was spotted performing as a drummer during different Patti Labelle concerts. (Photos: Facebook)

Seats was born to his parents Sylvia and Leroy Seats Jr. Taking after his father, he became interested in playing the drums and received his first drum set at age 2. After being moved from Indianapolis to Los Angeles, Seats graduated high school and immediately began producing songs for celebrity artists.

Besides playing for Labelle, he’s also toured with Timbaland, Mary J. Blige and Stevie Wonder as well as produced for artists like the late singer Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child and 702, to name a few. On top of that, Seats has produced soundtracks for films such as “Romeo Must Die” and “Exit Wounds.”

It’s not clear when Seats joined Labelle’s band, but according to one of his throwback Instagram posts, he’s been playing with her since at least 2011 when she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards.

Neither he nor Labelle has confirmed if they are really dating, nor have they said if they are still together.

Back in 2023, she told Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show that she was ready to date again and had a potential love interest.

Speaking on her former husband Armstead Edwards, Labelle said, “So I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I’m too good to be solo.”

“I do have a nice person in mind,” she said while keeping his name anonymous. “I really do.”

Not much else is known about Seats’ personal life except that he has at least three children. A daughter named Erin, 28, a daughter named Eri, 14, and a 11-year-old son he refers to as Lil E.

Labelle was married to her ex-husband Edwards from 1969 before they divorced in 2003. They welcomed their son Zuri Edwards in 1973 and adopted sons Stanley and Dodd, before their split. After her sister died of brain cancer in 1989, Labelle stepped up and adopted her children, William and Stayce.