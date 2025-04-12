‘Is Something Going On?’: Patti LaBelle Fans Concerned as Sherri Shepherd Helps Singer to Seat After Insisting the Cameras Were ‘Cut Away’

Patti LaBelle is an 80-year-old legend, and when something is a little wrong people get alarmed.

The singer appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s show “Sherri” on Friday, April 4. When the powerful vocalist seemed to require assistance getting to her seat, her appearance prompted worried reactions from fans who also caught an unusual off-camera comment from the host.

Some fans expressed worry after Sherri Shepherd had to help Patti LaBelle to her seat. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The Grammy-winning icon arrived on set looking impeccable in a striking all-red suit adorned with black lace trim, wearing flawless makeup, and her hair was styled and flipped to perfection.

Still rocking high heels at 80, LaBelle made her way across the stage to greet Shepherd with a warm embrace before the unexpected moment occurred.

Shepherd was captured gently guiding the living legend to her seat while saying, “Come on over here. There we go. The cameras are cutting away, you are not on camera.”

This seemingly minor interaction raised eyebrows among viewers who wondered about the implications of the host’s comment and LaBelle’s apparent need for assistance.

“Cameras cutting away, you are not on camera.’ I wonder what that was all about. It looks like Patti has a hearing aid in her ear. Is something going on? I know she’s 80,” wrote one concerned viewer on YouTube after the “Sherri” show posted the exchange.

Another commenter expressed similar worry: “I wonder also what was going on that Sherri had to say ‘the cameras are cutting away, you are not on camera,'” while others simply acknowledged, “Heard that too.”

Some simply dismissed it and said that the user should “stop trying to start drama” and perhaps suggest something might be wrong with the diva.

But this isn’t the first time fans have expressed concern for Black America’s favorite auntie. In 2024, social media users became alarmed after footage emerged of LaBelle performing at the California State Fair in 103-degree heat, asking promoters for water during her outdoor set.

Despite these moments of concern, the “If Only You Knew” singer showed no signs of slowing down during her interview with Shepherd.

With an estimated net worth between $20 million and $70 million, the grandmother of three and owner of “Patti’s Good Life” appeared sharp-witted and engaging throughout the segment.

LaBelle was on the show primarily to promote her upcoming tour, “The Queens,” produced by the Black Promoters Collective. The impressive 20-city concert series, running from May through October, will feature LaBelle alongside fellow music legends Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills in what’s being billed as “Four Legends and One Stage.”

In addition to the triggered concern among fans, LaBelle continues to showcase the talent, humor, and charisma that have defined her six-decade career.

As one commenter aptly put it, “Patti is a national treasure!” while another praised her appearance on “Sherri,” writing, “They got Patti bussed down that that wig. She got the nails and the pumps. Gone girl.”

One person concluded, “Ms. Patti looks so good as usual.”

During the interview, LaBelle entertained viewers with stories from her illustrious career, including an amusing anecdote about losing four rings during a performance.

Footage showed her in an orange silk outfit addressing the situation with characteristic poise, saying, “Ohh shucks, my rings. I had four of them, help me pick them up.” After recovering three, she insisted on finding the fourth one before thanking Jesus when all were retrieved.

As she explained the clip, Sherri asked if she was going to let whoever found the missing ring keep it, and she said, “They might want to keep it… It ain’t that kind of party.”

The octogenarian also delighted the audience with tales of her famous cooking skills, particularly a memorable story involving Elton John.

LaBelle recalled hosting the British music star and taking “all their pounds” during card games. She’d cook for everyone, including her bandmates Nona Hendryx, Sarah Dash, and Cindy Birdsong, even sending leftovers home in her precious Tupperware.

As she embarks on “The Queens” tour at 80 years young, LaBelle proves once again that legendary status isn’t just about longevity—it’s about continuing to shine even when fans worry you might be dimming.