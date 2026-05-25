‘At 82, I am Really Living’: Patti LaBelle’s Rumored Romance Heats Up After Younger Beau Shares Loving Birthday Tribute

Singer-songwriter Patti LaBelle has fans talking after receiving a special birthday tribute amid rumors about a years-old romance.

The Godmother of Soul turned 82 on May 24.

While she stayed off social media, her fans were singing her praises online, including her longtime drummer, Eric Seats.

The tribute seemed innocent enough at first, but given the affectionate look in past photos, it could be more.

Patti LaBelle celebrated her 82nd birthday with a new interview reflecting on her career, life, and whether she’ll get married again (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jokes about LaBelle getting her groove back and finding love again after divorcing her husband in 2003 have been circulating for nearly a decade.

Digital detectives became fixated on LaBelle’s interactions and undeniable chemistry with Eric, who happens to be 30 years younger.

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On May 24, Seats shared a post on his Instagram Story with “Happy birthday” written over the top of a fan-made video.

The clip begins with a photo of LaBelle as a child. It documents different eras in her career, from Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles to her many iconic solo moments. To make sure she saw it, Seats tagged Patti’s IG page.

LaBelle and Seats have been spotted together in thousands of photos circulating online, which show them on and off stage. Though neither has directly addressed the spiraling rumors.

Skeptics have wondered for years if their nearly 30-year age gap goes beyond music.

Days earlier, Seats shared behind-the-scenes footage from his stage prep for LaBelle’s performance at the 2026 Omaha Symphony Gala on May 13.

The Grammy-winning singer sang from her catalogue of hits, including If Only You Knew” and “You Are My Friend” at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

She was joined on stage by Music Director Laureate Thomas Wilkins and renowned cellist Joshua Roman. Seats held her down the drums.

The video ended with a sweet photo of Seats holding Patti’s hand while smiling into the camera.

It’s unclear if the two were together over Memorial Day weekend. As for Patti, she returned to her hometown in Philadelphia for a special sit-down interview.

“At 82, I am really living it down, not up.” LaBelle told a CBS reporter in a new interview. “But I’m having fun living it down.”

Her new pastimes include playing cards and taking people’s money in the process.

“I love Patti music and wow she look amazing at 82,” said one observer, while another wrote, “A legend wow.”

Seats made a slight cameo in the final footage of the interview that aired. It shows LaBelle and Seats holding hands during a prayer before the concert.

“I’m just gonna be still. At 82 I’m living it down, not up, but having fun living it down. I play cards; we have card games. How easy is it to play cards and take other folks’ money”



-Patti LaBelle on turning 82 https://t.co/dssbIrKnJ8 pic.twitter.com/0dF0jtsMOI — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) May 25, 2026

LaBelle did not mention the drummer by name during her interview, other than to say she had a “wonderful band.”

The candid conversation shifted from music to her personal life and whether she ever plans to get married again.

At one point, the reporter brought up her 32-year-married Armstead Edwards, a former schoolteacher who also served as her manager.

When asked if she’d ever get married again, LaBelle laughed, “No, boo. No. Not at all.”

She later explained that while she still records music with her ex-husband, the two are “best friends.”

“I think sometimes you marry and you realize that you’re better off as friends,” LaBelle shared. “We went through 32 years of greatness and then we decided to split.”

She added, “It’s a great friendship and it should be that way. We have a wonderful son.”

Their only child, Zuri Kye Edwards, was born in 1973.

The singer made it clear she is not rushing back down the aisle, explaining that she is content with the life she has built following her divorce.

LaBelle mentioned that she had no plans to stop performing because music is her life. But no confirmation on her and Seats’ status.