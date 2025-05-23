‘You’re a Disgusting Little Racist’: Weeks After Daring a White Guest to Say the N-Word, Piers Morgan Slams Right-Winger for Using Slur on His Show

Piers Morgan keeps insisting his show is called “Uncensored,” but the N-word keeps putting that claim to the test.

Just two weeks after trying to provoke a white guest into speaking the slur on-air, prompting a live, furious rebuke from Marc Lamont Hill, the British host found himself back in a firestorm over the same racist insult. This time, it was right-wing podcaster Steven Crowder, who said it during a debate about Ye’s song “Heil Hitler.” Morgan censored the moment, and Crowder took to X to accuse him of hypocrisy.

iers Morgan seen leaving his West London home to take his daughter Elise to school on March 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by JORAS/GC Images)

“Hey, [Piers Morgan], I thought your show was called Uncensored. Care to explain why you felt the need to literally censor my words? See if you can catch it,” Crowder posted on May 20, sharing a clip from their appearance.

Hey, @piersmorgan, I thought your show was called Uncensored.



Care to explain why you felt the need to literally censor my words?



See if you can catch it. pic.twitter.com/803MllgBvz — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 20, 2025

“Yes, sure. You said the N-word, and we don’t allow that on our show. It’s not about censorship but about respect for black people,” Morgan replied in his own post just three minutes later.

The censored segment aired during a recent “Piers Morgan Uncensored” debate about offensive language in music, particularly Ye’s song that repeats “Heil Hitler.” While discussing the difference between historical slurs and open fascist praise, Crowder launched into a rambling breakdown that included his now-censored use of the N-word.

“When we’re talking about this new song, and as a comedian and as a linguist, I’m going to say the word here so that everybody knows and that’s what you’re going to clip,” Crowder began. “We have one noun, a verb and a noun. OK? We have a noun by itself, contextually, ni—a. That’s bad, shouldn’t say it, but it’s not imbued with any power outside of historical context. The last noun, Hitler, is imbued with the power of the verb that precedes it. Heil, to praise, to venerate…”

Crowder insisted the outrage was selective. “We’re in a silly point in this country when we’re pulling this clip to condemn the anti-Semitism here at the studio and people going, hey, can I get a second cut of that, um, N-word, heil Hitler. That’s the point.”

Morgan challenged Crowder on whether he would have used the same language with a Black guest present. Crowder fired back by pointing to an earlier controversy on Morgan’s own show — a moment many viewers found far worse.

That earlier incident involved TikToker-turned-white-nationalist Lilly Gaddis, who had defended a Minnesota woman caught on camera calling a Black child the N-word. Gaddis, who said she frequently uses the slur and openly admitted to being an “unashamed racist,” appeared on “Uncensored” to rail against political correctness and celebrate her $700,000 online fundraiser.

As she wrapped her defense of “offensive free speech,” Morgan pressed her. “Well, go on then, say it,” he said. “Go on. Go on. Say the N-word. Go on.”

Piers Morgan invited a racist to say the N-word on live TV.

Marc Lamont Hill: "I'm the only nigger here. So please don't invite her for ratings to call me the N-word."



This isn’t journalism. It’s a minstrel reboot.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/6CoCq0uM01 — Dirty Laundry Media (@Billtheicon) May 7, 2025

Marc Lamont Hill, also on the panel, exploded.

“No, no, no, no! I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially-harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only [censored] on here, so if she says it, I’m the victim of it,” Hill shouted. “Please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be.”

Hill added: “There’s a bunch of white people up here and one Uncle Tom on the left here, and to ask her to say the N-word while I’m here is ridiculous. You would not sit here with a Jewish person and say, ‘Please use a Jewish slur in front of this Jew.’”

Hill clarified he didn’t believe Morgan had malicious intent but criticized the setup as racially harmful. “We already know she’s a racist, and I don’t want to invite racial harm to myself to prove it.”

Morgan, in the Crowder interview, later explained his reasoning:

“I think both you and Marc Lamont Hill missed the point of what I was doing there. There was no preconceived idea of mine to do that. I just felt that she was being very cowardly. I felt she was saying, of course I would say it, but I very much doubted she would actually say it. In other words, I thought a lot of it was performative racism. She’s an unashamed racist, openly admitted it, but I didn’t think she would go through and say it in the way she claimed she would say.”

As for Crowder, he’s invited Morgan to join his show to “hash out” their differences. The two may agree on one thing: language matters — but how they handle it, and who gets hurt in the process, remains the real uncensored issue.

Gaddis stepped in while the back-and-forth between Crowder and Morgan escalated on X, and called Morgan a “fraud,” to which he replied, “And you’re a disgusting little racist, so we both have our cross to bear.”