Karoline Leavitt Posted Her Newborn’s First Photo and Nobody Saw Iran Coming — What Two of Its Embassies Said Back Was So Savage and So Specific It Stopped the Entire Internet Cold

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is a proud new mom, basking in the glow of motherhood after welcoming a new daughter to her family earlier this month.

But the Trump spokeswoman may not have anticipated the messages she received after posting a photo on social media of herself holding her new baby and observers say it’s so savage they would quit immediately if it was them.

Leavitt took to X on May 7 to share the news of her new daughter.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House on April 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. Leavitt spoke on various topics including the Trump administration’s efforts to negotiate with the Iranian government during the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)



“On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” a pleased Leavitt wrote.

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn…” she added.

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Two days later on May 9 two Iranian embassies responded with brutal messages for Leavitt and her children.

The Iran Embassy in Armenia wrote, “Congratulations to you. Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children. When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children.”

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa also responded.

“When your child grows up and reads history, she will be ashamed that you served one of the most hated governments in history. Your hands are stained with the blood of many innocent children, like the children of Minab.

Both messages refer to the bombing of an elementary school near an Iranian military installation that President Donald Trump and Defense chief Pete Hegseth mistakenly targeted on the first day of their unapproved war on Tehran on Feb. 28, according to a preliminary investigation by the U.S. military.

Iran ‘CONGRATULATES’ White House spox Leavitt on her new baby



‘Those 168 children that your boss KILLED in school in Minab… you JUSTIFIED, were also children’



‘When you kiss your baby, THINK of mothers of those children’ pic.twitter.com/kMSDSD6jLE — RT (@RT_com) May 9, 2026

The missile strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, killing more than 150 children and numerous school staffers.

In early March Leavitt was asked about whether the U.S. was responsible for the deadly school strike.

“Uh, not that we know of, Sean, and the Department of War is investigating this matter,” she said during the daily press briefing. “And I would just tell you strongly, the United States of America does not target civilians, unlike the rogue Iranian regime, that … uses propaganda quite effectively. And unfortunately, many people in this room have fallen for that propaganda.”

The Associated Press reported a week later that outdated military intelligence likely led to the school bombing. The investigation is ongoing at this point.

Social media quickly piled on Leavitt.

“I don’t know how she’s going to sleep after reading this reply from Iran. only the heartless can,” an X user noted.

Q: Did the United States airstrike a girls' elementary school and kill 175 people?



LEAVITT: Ah — not that we know of, Sean, and the Department of War is investigating this matter. Many people in this room have fallen for propaganda. pic.twitter.com/DRc67qfrna — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

Another agreed, “Man that’s deep. Any decent person would quit that job immediately.”

But others called out Iran suggesting the posts are actually veiled threats and a “a mob-style intimidation tactic.”

“This isn’t a congratulatory message. It’s a mob-style intimidation tactic dressed up in polite language. Everyone with two functioning brain cells knows exactly what this is: a veiled physical threat meant to send a message without saying the words outright,” PatriotJosh pointed out.

“Cowards do this when they want plausible deniability. They smile for the cameras while signaling violence behind the scenes. It’s the oldest organized-crime playbook in existence, intimidation wrapped in ‘respect,’” he continued before adding, “The tone, the timing, the wording, all of it screams coercion and implied violence. When institutions or political actors start communicating like street gangs, it exposes exactly what they are beneath the suit and tie.”

This X user chimed in, “They need to cope harder. Like she even looks at these posts. They just look like trolls.”