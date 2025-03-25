‘I Have Plenty of Black Friends!’: White Woman Filmed Calling Black Woman the N-Word, Then Furiously Denies Being Racist When Police Confront Her

A Black woman recorded her encounter with a white woman who called her racial slurs and profanities but denied her racist behavior after police were called to the scene.

The video, which first drew attention on Reddit and has since been removed by platform moderators, was shared on other social media outlets.

A Black woman recorded her encounter with a white woman who called her the n-word and then denied her racist conduct when she spoke to police. (Photos: Instagram/@whatiskarensproblem_)

An edited version of the clip shows a white woman in a large white sweatshirt with the words ‘Nope. Not today,’ standing in a driveway with her friend and swearing at a Black woman.

The woman in the sweatshirt is heard saying, “Yeah, I have plenty of Black friends,” before the video cuts to a moment where she’s heard saying, “Yeah, you’re a f***ing n****r, you f***ing c***.”

The woman’s friend is also heard criticizing the Black woman about her “vocabulary,” but viewers can only hear the lady in the sweatshirt spewing multiple profanities and slurs, calling the Black woman a “b****” and calling her mother an “a**hole.”

The video cuts to the moment police arrive and begin questioning both parties.

The woman in the sweatshirt begins loudly proclaiming that “Black people get the benefit of the doubt on everything.”

When the officer confronting her responds to her proclamation, the woman shouts, “I’m not racist! I am not racist. Don’t ever call me racist, sir!”

Viewers can also faintly hear the cop chastise the woman, telling her, “Calling someone the N-word isn’t appropriate.”

“I know it’s not, and I don’t normally do that,” the woman responds.

The video ends as the Black woman explains to another officer what led up to the encounter. She also clarifies that the white woman dialed 911.

“Not racist??? Typical response to being held accountable,” one Instagram user commented.

“Ain’t no way she got black friends and that comes out her mouth, she lying,” someone else wrote.

It’s unclear where the incident took place, but the cars in the driveway have North Carolina license plates.