‘Sit the… Down!’: White North Carolina Woman Boards School Bus and Unleashes Racist Tirade on Black Student, Ends Up In Handcuffs

A white North Carolina mother who boarded a Currituck County school bus and unleashed a profanity-laced tirade that included a racial slur directed at a Black student has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

The May 15 incident involving Samantha Danielle Spoor, 35, of Moyock, has prompted widespread outrage and a review of school safety procedures.

Samantha Danielle Spoor is facing charges after boarding a school bus and verbally abusing children. (Photos: WAVY TV 10)

Spoor was arrested Friday and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and communicating threats after a video captured her storming onto the bus and berating students. Spoor was released on a $2,000 secured bond pending trial.

In the now-viral video, Spoor is seen threatening a busload of middle schoolers with profanities, daring them to send their parents her way if they had a problem.

“Sit the f—k down,” she said, raising her hand for emphasis. Ain’t none of you gonna do f—king sh—.”

Spoor then singled out the student who was filming: “Record it for your motherf—king mama, I live over here. Send her. F—king n—er!” she growled at the child.

The driver did not intervene.

According to Savannah Bailey, the eighth grader on the receiving end of the slur, Spoor’s son told her he had been kicked by another student on the bus, which apparently prompted Spoor to confront the students.

Savannah said she stood up only to better hear the confrontation, but was mistakenly targeted.

“I was like raised to not take disrespect, so even though I didn’t say anything, it was just shocking that she talked to me that way, even though she doesn’t know me,” Savannah said.

Her parents were stunned by the situation and later discussed the uncertainty it created in their minds.

“To have a parent step on my child’s bus, these days and times, you don’t know what could have happened,” said the girl’s mother, Christina Bailey.

“I send her on the bus to get a safe ride home,” added her father, Anthony Bailey. “I’m not sure if I want her to ride that bus anymore. It’s being an adult and knowing how far to take it and not getting on a bus yelling and screaming at children.”

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on a Currituck County Schools bus in the Outer Banks. In response, the school district released multiple statements denouncing the woman’s behavior.

“Currituck County Schools is investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon, involving an unauthorized adult boarding one of our school buses, using profane and derogatory language,” the district said. “This type of behavior is unacceptable and, furthermore, is prohibited by law.”

District officials confirmed the case was immediately reported to law enforcement. The school resource officer reviewed footage with Moyock Middle School administrators, which led to Spoor’s arrest.

“We are fully cooperating with the investigation and reviewing our transportation procedures to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place,” the district said. “Only authorized personnel and students are permitted to board school buses. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority.”

A district spokesperson added, “Currituck County Schools is committed to ensuring that the person seen on video is held accountable for their actions. Furthermore, we are committed to reviewing all of our school bus safety protocols to assist us in preventing such an incident from happening in the future.”

The Baileys say they’ve left the matter in the hands of law enforcement but remain shaken. The incident has sparked broader questions about school safety and adult behavior around children.

Savannah, reflecting on the confrontation, said simply: “It was just shocking.”