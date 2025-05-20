‘Ms. Evelyn Does Not Look Like Ms.Evelyn No Mo’: Tamar Braxton’s Mom Debuts New Look as Fans Claim She Looks ‘Totally’ Unrecognizable

Reality star Evelyn Braxton has got people talking with her latest Instagram video that left fans doing double-takes.

The 76-year-old matriarch of the Braxton family dynasty appeared strikingly youthful while seated in a stylish round barrel chair, sporting a form-fitting blue dress that accentuated her dainty figure.

With flawlessly applied makeup, a pop of red lipstick, and honey blond hair styled to perfection, Ms. Evelyn’s transformation was so dramatic that many viewers immediately noticed her strong resemblance to daughter Tamar Braxton.

The video, part of what she calls “Motivational Mondays,” featured the reality star announcing her return to filming season two of “The Braxtons” with her daughters.

Looking refreshed and vibrant, Evelyn shared spiritual wisdom with her followers, beginning with scripture.

“This is the day that the Lord has made and I will rejoice and be glad in it,” she quoted from Psalm 118:24, before adding her own life advice about taking one day at a time and giving proper thanks, closing with her signature catchphrase: “How about that!”

While the announcement about the reality show’s return should have been the headline, it was Evelyn’s appearance that dominated the conversation. Her Instagram comments section quickly filled with reactions ranging from amazement to speculation.

“Did you age 40 years back?” questioned one stunned viewer, clearly taken aback by her youthful glow.

Another fan acknowledged her beauty while noting the dramatic change, writing, “Beautiful but you look totally different.”

The observations continued with another comment directly addressing what many were thinking: “What have she done to her face?”

Some followers were more explicit about their theories regarding her transformation, with one commenting, “Ms E you get facial surgery? Something is different. Also darker hair would go better on you. Looking good though.”

However, others who zoomed in on Evelyn’s much slimmer waist complimented her weight loss, asking “how do you keep the weight off?” One person claimed, “You look younger than your daughters. BEAUTIFUL.”

“She looks great. Sure doesn’t look like she’s 80 years old,” said another supporter while a critic wrote, “Ms. Evelyn does not look like Ms.Evelyn no mo.”

The mixture of admiration and curiosity perfectly captured the internet’s reaction to Ms. Evelyn’s refreshed appearance.

This recent video comes just a week after Evelyn celebrated another family milestone – her grandson Diezel Braxton’s graduation from Howard University.

The proud grandmother has been increasingly active on social media, maintaining a presence that rivals her famous daughters, turning heads online well before this recent post.

In April, she starred in what fans called a “Big Sexy” video where she confidently strutted in a gold sequined pantsuit to the soundtrack of her daughter Toni’s hit song “Please.”

The glamorous display earned her widespread praise and showcased her confidence and exactly where her superstar daughters got their “bang bang” from.

When she shared behind-the-scenes footage from another “Big Sexy” video, fans couldn’t help but notice the strong genetic connection between her and Tamar.

One enthusiastic follower commented, “I keep saying it!!! Ms. E is Tamar’s twin!!! LOLOLOL,” highlighting the undeniable resemblance that has become more pronounced in recent appearances.

Beyond her social media presence, Evelyn has been building her own brand alongside daughter Tamar.

The mother-daughter duo currently hosts “Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E” on CleoTV, and they’ve been making promotional appearances on various talk shows to support the culinary venture. The cooking show offers fans another opportunity to see the dynamic between the charismatic Braxton women in a more intimate setting.

Longtime followers of the Braxton family reality shows might remember that Evelyn’s personal life has occasionally been featured as storyline material.

One particular plot involved her daughters attempting to help her find romance. This aspect of her life gained additional attention when Toni Braxton discussed her mother’s dating adventures, including getting on a couple of dating apps, during a November 2022 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Evelyn was married to her children’s father, Michael Conrad Braxton Sr., for 35 years from 1965 to 2000. Five of their six children would eventually become the foundation of their family entertainment empire. Their second eldest daughter Traci Braxton succumbed to esophageal cancer in March 2022.

Whether her youthful appearance comes from filters, cosmetic enhancements, or simply good genes, Evelyn Braxton continues to prove she’s a star in her own right. As she prepares to return to television with her daughters for another season of “The Braxtons,” it’s clear that Ms. E isn’t just the mother of stars – she’s shining brightly on her own terms.