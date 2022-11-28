Toni Braxton Reveals That Her Mom Evelyn Is on Dating Apps After Being Divorced Over Two Decades: ‘She’s Like I Got to Get You Guys a Stepfather’ 

Toni Braxton opened up about her mom Evelyn Braxton‘s dating life during her Nov. 24 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Although limited details are provided about Evelyn’s dating history, the former reality star was previously married to Michael Conrad Braxton Sr. from 1965 to 2000. Throughout their union, Evelyn and Michael welcomed six children.

Toni Braxton opened up about her mother Evelyn Braxton’s dating life during her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Photo:@jenniferhudsonshow/Instagram

During the episode, Toni revealed that her mother is currently on dating apps. While mentioning that her children and Evelyn’s other grandchildren have helped the 74-year-old during the process, Toni said, “My mom is dating, and you know she’s on a couple of apps she just started. She won’t tell us, but my kids and the grandkids were helping her with her profile. But she won’t tell us about the date, she just tell us she went on one date.”

Further in the conversation, Toni expressed that although she is excited for her mother, she doesn’t know how to talk to Evelyn about dating and relationships. The 55-year-old said, “I’m excited for her, because the roles are changing.My mom and my dad are divorced. So what do I say to mom about dating. How do we talk about relationships?”

When asked if Toni offers her mother relationship advice? The “He Wasn’t Man Enough” vocalist said, “Not really. My sisters be trying to give her some advice. I’ll listen.”

Mom Evelyn Braxton and daughter Toni Braxton. (Photo: @evelynbraxton/Instagram)

She added, “She’ll ask little things because you know mom’s don’t want their kids to know what they are really doing in life.Which I understand there’s a respect level but I’m excited she’s getting out there. She’s like I have to get you guys a stepfather.”

Toni’s admission about Evelyn’s dating life comes weeks after the singer’s sister Tamar Braxton opened up about the struggles of dating in Atlanta, Georgia, despite being linked to businessman Jeremy Robinson.

The pair sparked dating rumors in August after attending Jeremy’s birthday party hand-in-hand. That same month, the 45-year-old even ignited engagement rumors after she shared a beauty post on her Instagram page with the caption, “Put it on him make ’em wanna marry me.”

Although Tamar has stayed relatively quiet about her alleged relationship with Jeremy, the “Love & War” vocalist shared during a discussion panel at Ultimate Women’s Expo why it’s difficult dating in Atlanta on Nov. 13.

She said, “I’m involved with myself because these dudes out here is for everybody. I had to really pick that up, especially moving back to Atlanta; I didn’t know these guys were so communal. Somebody could have told me that.”