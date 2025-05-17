Denzel Who?: Pauletta Washington Steals the Spotlight with Striking New Look, Fans Zoom In on Her ‘Cheekbones’

Pauletta Washington proved that timeless beauty knows no age when she debuted a fresh, natural makeup look on Mother’s Day that had social media users stopping mid-scroll to admire her radiance.

The actress and wife of Hollywood icon Denzel Washington took a moment for self-care before family celebrations, allowing her makeup artist to showcase her striking features, particularly her sculpted cheekbones that became the talk of Instagram.

The breathtaking transformation was shared by celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks, who reunited with her longtime client for the special occasion. Sheriff-Kendricks posted a video of the 74-year-old beauty beaming with confidence after receiving a soft, natural glam application.

In the charming clip, when asked about her profession, Washington simply and proudly responded, “I’m a mom,” highlighting her prioritization of family despite her own accomplishments in the entertainment industry.

“One of the highlights was reuniting with my longtime client and one of my favorite humans, @ettappw,” Sheriff-Kendricks captioned the post. “When she reached out, I was overjoyed! I had the absolute pleasure of creating a soft, natural glam look for her stunning daughter Olivia (stay tuned for the look reveal – it’s worth the wait!). Doesn’t she look absolutely gorgeous?!?”

The post quickly garnered attention from Sheriff-Kendricks’ 140,000 followers, who couldn’t contain their admiration for Washington’s elegance.

“She is gorgeous. Look at those cheekbones. You did that,” one person wrote, acknowledging both Washington’s natural beauty and the makeup artist’s skill in enhancing it.

“What a STUNNER!” another commenter exclaimed, keeping their praise simple yet emphatic.

A third fan spoke to Washington’s enduring appeal over her decades in the public eye: “Baby, Pauletta been the prize and still the prize! Absolutely stunning!”

The admiration continued with a fourth comment that captured the overwhelming impact of Washington’s beauty: “I can’t eeeeeeeven with all this beauty. Omg. It takes my breath away.”

One noted, “She’s definitely pressure as the kids say,” using modern slang to acknowledge Washington’s impressive presence.

The stunning Mother’s Day appearance comes as Washington continues to stand firmly beside her husband of 41 years amid a bit of a professional hiccup.

Despite Denzel Washington’s Broadway production of “Othello” breaking box office records as the highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history, the production was completely shut out of Tony Award nominations announced on May 1.

When asked about the snub, Pauletta responded with the candor and grace that has characterized her public persona.

“Now see, that’s not something you want to ask me,” she said with a laugh before implying that such disappointments have been a recurring theme for their family in the entertainment industry.

This recent example of standing by her husband mirrors the unwavering support Washington has provided since their relationship began over four decades ago.

Their love story began humbly years before they became a Hollywood power couple, with Pauletta famously having to cover the cab fare on their first date when Denzel’s funds ran dry mid-evening.

While Denzel has risen to become one of cinema’s most celebrated actors with two Academy Awards to his name, Pauletta has maintained her own identity and career. Sheriff-Kendricks made sure to remind her followers of Washington’s accomplishments, noting that beyond being a devoted mother to the couple’s four children — filmmaker Malcolm, producer Katie, and actors John David and Olivia — she is an accomplished actress who has appeared in productions including “The Parkers,” “Philadelphia,” “Beloved,” and more

The couple’s enduring relationship has become as admired as their respective talents.

Pauletta has previously attributed their longevity to consistent effort, prayer, and forgiveness.

“We work at it. It’s work. There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his. But it’s the basic love that we have for each other,” she told People magazine at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The flip side of that is that her Mt. Vernon, New York, native husband says that he owes so much of his journey to her, even commending her as he enters into ministry.

As Pauletta continues to captivate audiences with both her inner and outer beauty at 74, her recent glamorous appearance serves as yet another reminder of her grace, resilience, and the striking cheekbones that have become as legendary as her 45-year love story with one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors.