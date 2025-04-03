‘No Wonder They’re Still Married’: Denzel Washington Nearly Ruined First Date with Wife Pauletta After Running Out of Money. Here’s How She Saved the Night

Pauletta Washington didn’t need a financial portfolio to see the potential in a young, struggling actor named Denzel Washington when they first met over four decades ago.

to cover the cab fare home after her future husband’s funds ran dry mid-evening

What she couldn’t have anticipated was that their first date would end with her reaching for her wallet after her future husband’s funds ran dry mid-evening.

That moment could have derailed what would become one of Hollywood’s most celebrated unions, now approaching its 42nd anniversary.

Denzel Washington reveals his wife Pauletta Washington paid for their first date after he couldn’t afford a cab. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The stark contrast between Washington’s humble beginnings and his current status as one of cinema’s most bankable stars offers a compelling narrative about investment — not in stocks or bonds, but in human potential.

In an era where dating apps allow filtering by income bracket and social media encourages displays of wealth, the Washingtons’ partnership stands as a testament to valuing promise over prosperity.

“She said she paid,” Denzel confessed during a Valentine’s Day appearance on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show in 2017. “I was paying earlier, and then I was, you know, gonna splurge and we’re gonna take a cab.”

“The meter is going, and I’m going, ‘Ohh, how far away does she live?'” The punchline that followed — “Yeah, she paid” — has since become a relationship touchstone for the couple.

When Culture Central shared the anecdote on Instagram in April 2025, comments ranged from criticism to admiration.

“You shouldn’t set up a date if you don’t have money in the first place,” one person admonished.

Others saw it as evidence of an authentic connection, “This what happens when you date people you actually like and not their bank account.”

Another commenter suggested such tolerance would be rare today: “In 2025. He would’ve ended up on the ‘Sis don’t date him’ Facebook page.”

YouTube viewers were more uniformly supportive, with one commenting, “No wonder they’re still happily married.. she sounds like a keeper.”

Another noted, “Wow, only until now did I realize how much he really loves her. His Black queen.”

Pauletta stood by the “Training Day” star as his star rose, remaining unfazed even as his fame attracted admirers. During a 1996 appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” when Winfrey pointed out that “all the women go crazy” over her husband, Pauletta quipped confidently, “You know what? They’ve got great taste.”

When sharing a story about being heavily pregnant while a woman blatantly flirted with Denzel, Pauletta explained her lack of concern: “Cause he’s coming home.”

At the American Black Film Festival in June, when discussing their four adult children’s interest in filmmaking, Denzel credited his wife saying, “They all got it from their mama side. Didn’t none of them get it from me.”

Pauletta has been equally candid about what sustains their union.

At the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of their son Malcolm’s film “The Piano Lesson,” she told People magazine, “We work at it. It’s work. There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his. But it’s the basic love that we have for each other.”