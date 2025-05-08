‘It’s Clear She Resents Doing It’: Michelle Obama Reveals Shocking Costs of White House Life — and the Ultimatum That Nearly Stopped Barack’s Rise

Michelle Obama’s journey to becoming first lady didn’t come without hesitation and practical concerns.

Since leaving the White House, the wife of the first Black president of the United States has sporadically opened up about the realities of presidential living and the conditions she set before her husband pursued his political ambitions.

During a recent interview with her brother Craig Robinson on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast with host Steve Bartlett, Michelle shared intimate details about the early days of Barack Obama‘s political career and the financial implications of presidential life that many Americans might not realize.

Michelle Obama reveals more unexpected details about marriage to Barack Obama before entering his political career. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

“Did you ask for any commitments or promises if he were to win?” Bartlett asked Obama.

Michelle responded with characteristic frankness, saying, “It wasn’t very thoughtful. I told him that he definitely had to quit smoking because he was still toying with smoking. He was in it and not in it.”

Financial security was another key ultimatum and concern for her.

“We had to have enough of a nest egg so that we wouldn’t be just financially broke at the end of it,” the former attorney explained. “I thought that was going to cut it right because we weren’t really … we were just starting to make decision moves where we were covering the income that we lost making our purposeful moves.”

Michelle believed these modest requirements might actually prevent Barack’s presidential ambitions.

“I kind of thought that was going to be the deal breaker,” she admitted.

However, fate had other plans when her husband “was chosen to give the speech at the Democratic National Convention and he just blew up.”

Barack’s 2004 speech catapulted him into the national spotlight with unexpected financial benefits as his books returned to bestseller lists, generating substantial income.

When those financial concerns were suddenly addressed, Barack saw his opportunity, looking at Michelle as if to say, “I think we’re OK.”

Long before Barack was elected president, Michelle had practical concerns about White House living expenses.

“How would we afford it? Because it’s expensive to live in the White House,” she questioned during those early days of consideration.

Barack’s wife went on to dispel common misconceptions about presidential living arrangements.

“As many people don’t know, much is not covered. You’re paying for every food, every bit of food that you eat,” Michelle said.

While housing and staff are provided, the first family is responsible for numerous expenses, including certain travel costs.

“If your kids are coming on Bright Star, which is the first lady’s plane, we had to pay for their travel to be on the plane,” Michelle explained. “It is an expensive proposition, and you’re running for two years and not earning an income.” These concerns weighed heavily on her mind: “All of that was in my mind – how would we manage this,” she admitted, adding that “My fears came from the fact that I thought he could win.”

Her comments about White House expenses sparked some controversy.

Meghan McCain took issue with Michelle’s candor, tweeting, “It would be cool if Michelle Obama had literally anything positive to say about anything,” after seeing a clip where Michelle explained having to cover her own food costs.

It would be cool if Michelle Obama had literally anything positive to say about anything. https://t.co/SIG6NnChzm — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 4, 2025

Another critic agreed with McCain, writing, “Sad because she seems great, but every interview she’s done was bashing her role and how hard it was and it’s clear she resents doing it but she’s never complained about the compensation of over 100 million she now has.”

However, many defenders quickly responded to McCain’s criticism.

One person wrote, “Meghan, Michelle Obama built her legacy on hope, dignity, and service, values your party’s leaders have systematically ridiculed. If you only hear negativity when she speaks, it says more about your filters than her message.”

Another supporter simply observed, “Geeze pot calling the kettle black- again?”

Beyond discussing her time in the White House, Michelle has recently opened up about going to therapy to navigate this new phase of her life. While on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, she described it as a “tune-up” to help her process old habits, long-held guilt, and unresolved emotions.

With daughters Malia and Sasha now living independently, Michelle says she’s learning how to make decisions based solely on her own needs, not everyone else’s. That includes setting boundaries and skipping political events if she doesn’t feel like attending.

While her personal growth journey has been praised, it’s also stirred up fresh speculation about her marriage to former President Barack Obama. But Michelle didn’t shy away from addressing the rumors.

Both she and Barack have continued to affirm their bond publicly, reminding folks that just because they’re out of the White House doesn’t mean they owe anyone an explanation.