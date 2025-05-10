‘She’s Morphing Into That Head She Proudly Dangled’: Kathy Griffin’s Startling New Appearance Has Fans Crying ‘Karma’ Years After Controversial Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin fans are concerned after shocking new photos of her emerged this week.

The comedian was on a hike in Malibu with an unidentified woman when she was captured on camera in photos published on Friday, May 9. Griffin stepped out in her natural state, with her hair loose and no visible makeup.

It’s not abnormal to be dressed down and makeup-free when partaking when exercising. But the stark contrast of her appearance on the hike in comparison to her polished made-up look had fans offering their theories about her.

Kathy Griffin ‘pale’ appearance on a hike leaves fans concerned about her health. (Photo: Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The pictures showed her wearing a gray zip-up top, black leggings, and white sneakers. Her signature fiery red hair fell behind her shoulders in a wild and stringy style and made her skin look more pale than usual. But some observers didn’t see the photos as Griffin just being active and in her most natural form.

Under the Daily Mail’s report, some commenters declared she might have something going on with her health.

One person responding about her skin being pale wrote, “Pale? That’s beyond pale. She looks blue – white.”

Another didn’t see much wrong with Griffin’s appearance and no makeup look. One who disagreed wrote, “Nope. She looks a lot older than her years with grey skin colour and do not get me started on the skin distortion of her face. She looks unkempt and unhealthy.”

Pale and frail Kathy Griffin sparks health fears while spotted hiking in Malibu after hysterectomy https://t.co/WceTIIxx6T — Sammy🌙💫⭐️🌟✨💥 (@Sammy5339048281) May 9, 2025

Griffin has endured a few medical scares in her life, the latest being on April 4 when she underwent a hysterectomy to correct a precancerous condition. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram three days later and didn’t give a bunch of details about it outside of the fact that she had “the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries” taken out.

One of Griffin’s earliest medical emergencies came in 1999, when a liposuction procedure went wrong—she had a bad reaction to the anesthesia and had to be catheterized after her bladder shut down.

Then her mental health went into a spiral after she posed in a photo with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump in 2017. Her career tanked for a bit and opportunities she had lined up were no longer available. But she has since made a revival and has been doing stand-up tours and even put out her own documentary called “’Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story” in 2019.

Some critics believe this could be her karma, writing, “Karma for promoting the beheading of then-President Donald Trump?” Another said, “She’s morphing into that ‘head’ she proudly dangled.”

Kathy Griffin holding a depiction of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied head (2017) pic.twitter.com/vnYY2O279Y — CommentKing (@kingwithballs) February 3, 2025

A few more who agreed called it the “curse of Trump” and “long term exposure to TDS.”

As an explainer, a third person wrote, “TDS – Trump’s Deranged Supporters. A term used by the MAGA idiots who don’t have anything intelligent to say. Your comment is a perfect example. BTW, karma is watching so be careful of what you want.”

Trump was equally upset at the time of the viral photo as he ran to X to post, “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin later apologized, calling the video “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny. But as a result of her actions in 2017, CNN chose not to invite her back for the Times Square live New Year’s Eve special she has co-hosted annually since 2007 with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Griffin also battled anxiety and chronic back pain, which triggered a downward spiral into pill addiction and severe depression in 2020. The following year, she was diagnosed with lung cancer—despite never being a smoker—which led to the removal of half her left lung and damage to her vocal cords. She later underwent surgery to repair them.

But through it all, the 64-year-old comedian has continued to bounce back stronger every time.

In February of this year, Griffin started her own YouTube talk show called, “Talk Your Head Off,” where she will give her online audience front row seat as she spills some “dirty secrets and juicy stories.”