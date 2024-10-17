‘What Happened to Her Face?’: Kathy Griffin’s Unrecognizable Appearance Turns Heads Ahead of Comedy Show

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kathy-griffin-on-death-threats-cancellations-investigations-over-trump-severed-head-photo

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2023/04/16/kathy-griffin-diagnosed-complex-ptsd-after-2017-controversy/11674099002

Kathy Griffin is giving her fans PTSD with her usage of filters.

The 63-year-old posted a video of herself on her Instagram page giving an announcement about her comedy tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life On The PTSD-List.

She sported her signature red hair in a short and wavy style, while rocking a two piece bathing suit.

Comedian Kathy Griffin shocks fans after sharing new bikini video. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

“Hi you guys, it’s me Kathy Griffin, comedian and beach vixen,” she said in the video with a view of Honolulu, Hawaii in her background, where the show will be on Friday, Oct. 18. “It’s a lot of Hawaii. Right behind me, there it is.

She then switched back to commenting on her figure, saying, “Look at my body. Can you stand it?” Referencing her swimsuit Griffin continued, “I might wear this on stage. I’m not afraid to.”

Griffin said fans coming to see her show can expect her to “bring the heat” as she tells comedic stories about having PTSD as well as “fun celebrity stories that are light and fluffy.”

“And I’m pretty sure I’m going to wear a bikini on stage,” she added before signing off by throwing up her middle fingers and screaming “yeah!”

Instagram users were seemingly too distracted by Griffin’s facial appearance to focus on what she was saying. After “Hollywood Unlocked” reposted her video, many in their comments asked, “What the hell did she do to her face?” and “What happened to her face??

Concluding she did something to her face, one person said, “She looks different in the face.”

Another individual said, “I lowkey got scared a lil” while another joked, “What temu mask she got on? Tf.”

A few fans mistook Griffin for a number of celebrities, including country singer Reba McEntire, Richard Simmons and Britney Spears, the latter of whom often dances in her bikini in videos online.

On her actual page, fans continued to have comments and questions about Griffin’s appearance. “Why do you use these filters Kathy? We love the real you,” wrote one.

A second said, “Girl, you don’t need to use a filter. You’re beautiful just the way you are. The filter is actually very distracting.

Griffin’s set title was inspired by a real life experience that Griffin opened up to her fans about in 2023.

On TikTok she said, “You can laugh or whatever, but I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it’s called an extreme case. I would love to hear from you guys about depression or anxiety or stuff like that and how you cope.”

@kathygriffin Never talked about this publicly. I have lots of tools, but it is extremely intense. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life. If you’re someone who also deals with this, I am sending you lots and lots of love. #PTSD#Depression#Anxiety#ComplexPTSD ♬ original sound – realkathygriffin

“If any of you know my story, you’ll understand this really started for me about five and a half years ago. Wink. You know the cancer didn’t help,” she said referring to diagnoses of lung cancer in 2021.

About five and a half years prior to the video, Griffin faced widespread criticism for sharing a photo of her holding up a fake bloodied head of a decapitated then-President Donald Trump. The incident resulted in her not only receiving death threats and losing endorsement deals, but she was also investigated for conspiracy to assassinate the president.