‘She Was Carrying Trump’s Head’: Kathy Griffin Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos as Critics Call It ‘Karma’ for Trump Photo Scandal

It seems like Kathy Griffin likes to keep it natural when she is going for her walks in Southern California.

She was spotted on Tuesday, July 1, on a stroll with a male counterpart in her Malibu neighborhood. For fans who are used to seeing the comedian in her glammed up looks on red carpets and at events, Griffin looked nothing like herself.

Kathy Griffin’s appearance has fans comparing her to the fake severed head that resembled Trump’s.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Paparazzi captured the 64-year-old wearing a gray T-shirt emblazoned with the logo from her Laugh Your Head Off tour, black pants and gray sneakers. Her signature fiery red hair was not in its usual curled style but instead trailed wildly behind her head as she wore no makeup.

This isn’t the first time Griffin has been captured in her natural state. Back in May paparazzi found the “Shrek Forever After” voice actor with no makeup on and “bedhead” hair as she walked with a female friend.

Despite Griffin’s latest look being similar to the candid shots from May, fans still had the same judgmental and startling reaction to her appearance.

Kathy Griffin was photographed showing off her wild, natural hair and brand merch as she stepped out for a walk on Tuesday. 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/fAaOxwj90X — Page Six (@PageSix) July 2, 2025

One person in the Daily Mail’s comments said, “Do she and Carrot Top go to same stylist?” referring to Carrot Top the comedian. Carrot Top, who was born Scott Thompson, also has distinctive curly red hair.

One individual even compared her to a historic redhead figure wrote, “When did she start morphing into Queen Elizabeth the First?” Queen Elizabeth ruled England and Ireland from 1558 to 1603 and is depicted in paintings with short curly red hair.

A third critic, who seems to be holding a grudge against Griffin over what some considered to be a distasteful jab at President Donald Trump, referenced that incident in their comment. They said, “She looks like that fake head she once carried around. Maybe we all should apologize to her for claiming she was carrying Trump’s head when it actually was her own….”

Another said, “Trump wins again. Karma at work; she should have kept a low profile instead of displaying her TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] last week.”

Remember the comedian Kathy Griffin posing with a mock-up of President Trump's severed head? They've wanted him dead forever and now they're talking about "political violence". pic.twitter.com/W1f0rqHk7r — Rebelcat (@graf_there52332) July 14, 2024

Griffin’s career in entertainment tanked after she shared a photo in May 2017 of her holding a fake severed head that resembled Trump’s. The intense backlash led to her tour being canceled and she was under investigation for conspiracy to assassinate Trump, who was then in his first term as president of the United States.

The actress initially apologized for the photo and claimed it was supposed to be political satire. But later that same year she retracted her apology.

“I am no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion, and I lost everybody. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from ‘Will and Grace,’ tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody,” Griffin said three months later in an interview with Australian morning TV show called “Sunrise.”

When asked by an anchor if she accepts that she crossed the line, Griffin added, “No. You’re full of crap. Stop this. You know this. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing.”

If it wasn’t clear that she has no regrets in that interview, it should be clear now.

On May 31, she stitched a TikTok video of a creator who makes rugs. The rugs that the person posted were the decapitated heads of billionaires like Trump, his on-again, off-again friend and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. At the end of the stitch, Griffin’s video comes in and she smiles and tilts her head at the camera before nodding. Before the video ends, the words “That’s all” pop up above her head.