‘People Don’t Talk About That’: Denzel Washington Fires Back at Othello Ticket Backlash, Claims There Were Budget-Friendly Options

Since its opening week on March 23, the Broadway play “Othello” has garnered a lot of buzz with heavy-hitting stars like Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal being the leads.

Celebrities and fans have flocked to see the performances, leaving Manhattan’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre either completely sold out or near capacity.

The show has received mixed reviews, with some critical reports claiming it does not meet expectations, given the ticket prices. The highest selling ticket goes for $921 according to the website.

Washington has heard the complaints about its admission prices and is pushing back, insisting the experience is worth the cost.

Denzel Washington responds to outrage over Othello ticket prices. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

While speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” on April 21 at the Entertainment Community Fund Gala the topic of ticket prices selling for “upwards of $900” came up. The 70-year-old actor interrupted the reporter to clarify that they were also selling for “as low as $50.”

Students were offered the opportunity to come see the show for $49 as long as they were able to give proof of ID.

“People don’t talk about that,” he added. When asked if he felt like he was on Jay-Z and Beyoncé status with tickets being on high demand, he said, “I haven’t quite felt like that,” while laughing.

The “Gladiator II” star added, “I’ve been blessed beyond measure for a long time. I’m not bragging, but I’ve been a part of sold-out shows before. God has blessed me with a great ability, and I’m humbled by the reaction and the response that we’re getting, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to use my celebrity to help others. That’s what it’s about.”

“I’m in the service business. You know you learn the first part of your life, you earn the second part of your life and you return in the third part of your life,” he continued. “I’m in the return phase of life. So I’m returning, I’m giving back to others. Eventually we’re all going to return to the soil. But that’s what’s important to me, not the hype about what I’m doing. That’s for other people to talk about.”

Fans reacted to Washington’s response in Buzzfeed’s comments.

One person said, “People are f-cking crazy to question the price to see a LIVE PLAY with THE DENZEL WASHINGTON.”

A second wrote, “The price is the price. Either people can pay it or they can’t. I can’t afford that but I’m not going to whine about it. It’s not a commodity. It doesn’t affect my ability to survive. It’s a luxury and as far as I’m concerned, that’s okay. I just won’t go see it.”

However, some still believe ticket prices are too high for today’s economy.

“Those tickets are too expensive for the average American. I’ve seen him before on Broadway and was looking forward to seeing him in Othello, but with airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, AND $900 Broadway tickets, it’s too much. (I think it’s greed),” said one individual.

Someone else said, “Theater should be accessible to all, not the few. I’m disappointed.”

Drama surrounding ticket prices took place a few weeks before opening night after a New York Post critic wrote an article on March 8 condemning the high cost. The reporter, Johnny Oleksinski, pointed out that seats as far back as 14 rows were still being priced in the $900 range at the time.

Four days prior to writing the piece, Oleksinski received an invite to preview the show. He RSVP’d on March 12. But hours after receiving confirmation to attend, his invitation was rescinded with the production claiming that they did not have availability.

Oleksinski ended up purchasing his own ticket for $290 in a limited view seat on the far right of the orchestra. Journalists are usually invited to the previews of a show for free and in exchange, they must wait to publish their review until after opening night.

Since Oleksinski had to purchase his own ticket, the agreement was voided and he published his review early with the headline: “‘Othello’ review: Denzel Washington’s dull Broadway show isn’t worth a $921 ticket.”

Other outlets had similar sentiments about the performance.

A headline from The Daily Beast read, “Review: Denzel Washington’s ‘Othello’ on Broadway Isn’t Worth Its $900 Ticket Prices.”

The New Yorker said, “An Overpriced ‘Othello’ Goes Splat on Broadway.”

In Vanity Fair’s subheadline, they wrote, “The combined star power of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal makes Othello one of the buzziest Broadway premieres of the season. But the show doesn’t do nearly enough to justify its cost.”

Othello is currently sitting at a score of 57% on Show-Score.

During the second week of March, it beat “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” by earning more than $2.8 million during its second week of previews, becoming the top-grossing Broadway play over that time frame.