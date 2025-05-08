‘We’d Have Been Protecting Our House Too!’: Virginia Man Called 911 Over Possible Burglary at 3 a.m., Then Opened Fire on Teens at His Door — One Died. Now He’s In Jail Without Bond

A Virginia man is being held without bond after allegedly opening fire on a group of teenagers playing a TikTok prank, killing one and wounding another in a late-night incident that has ignited a debate over the limits of self-defense and social media-fueled stunts.

Tyler Chase Butler, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A Spotsylvania County judge appointed him a public defender and ordered him to remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 18.

Tyler Chase Butler is jailed without bond after fatally shooting Michael Bosworth, Jr. (left). (Credit: WUSA Video Screengrab)

Butler was arrested one day after the May 3 shooting that left 18-year-old Michael Bosworth Jr., a fourth-year student at Massaponax High School, dead just hours before he was to attend his senior prom. Another teen survived after being grazed by a bullet and a third teen was unharmed.

Authorities say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on McKenzie Lane in Fredericksburg, where Butler lives. Butler had called 911 to report a burglary in progress and told deputies that he fired shots at suspects attempting to break into his home. But the surviving teens told investigators they were participating in a viral TikTok trend known as the “Ding Dong Ditch” challenge — ringing doorbells and running away.

“The juvenile stated he and his friends had hit a couple of doors in the neighborhood,” according to court documents. “The juvenile is not familiar with the neighborhood that they were in. The juvenile stated that they had to run to hide. The juvenile said as they were running from a residence, he and his friends were shot at.”

A detective confirmed that both teens gave consistent accounts, and one showed a similar prank video on their phone recorded earlier that night. Detectives seized the teens’ iPhones with search warrants to locate any videos or communications related to the challenge.

Bosworth was struck in the torso and later died at Mary Washington Hospital. The surviving victim was treated and released.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a caller had reported that three individuals were attempting to kick down a door before shots were fired. Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether Butler himself made the emergency call.

The shooting has stirred deep emotions and strong opinions across the Spotsylvania County community and online.

At a vigil held on the Massaponax High School football field, students wore blue and pink — Bosworth’s favorite colors — and released balloons and lanterns bearing handwritten messages. His teammates wrote “Long live Bos,” referencing his nickname. One balloon displayed the number “25,” symbolizing his expected graduation year—now the year of his death.

Bosworth’s girlfriend, Malinda Garcia, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, wearing the pink bow tie he had planned to wear to prom around her wrist. “You were the best boyfriend, person, brother, son and friend that anyone could ask for,” she wrote. “I’m so glad I got to share my life with you and learn to love you and cheer you on through everything because you are one of a kind.”

His stepfather described him as a dedicated lacrosse player who also wrestled and played football. He had plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation.

Neighbor Maria Sedlak expressed sympathy for both the Bosworth family and the homeowner. “I just feel like it was very unfortunate all the way around,” she told WUSA9. “I feel sorry for his parents, but I also feel sorry for my neighbors. If someone came and tried kicking on my door, we’d have been protecting our house too.”

Online users also felt sympathy for Butler with some questioning why he was charged.

“Sooo, wait. THREE unknown intruders were in the man’s backyard at 3 am playing “ding ding ditch”, other neighbors in the area reported attempted break ins and this man was STILL charged with murder for shooting these intruders because they said it was a prank? What kind of sh*t?,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Butler is also scheduled to appear in court next week on unrelated misdemeanor charges of violating a protective order and unlawfully disseminating images of another person. His public defender has not commented on the case, and attempts to reach Butler’s residence have been unsuccessful. His listed phone number was disconnected.

The incident has drawn comparisons to a similar case in Missouri just months earlier, where a registered sex offender, Melvin Rankin, was arrested after allegedly robbing and threatening teenagers at gunpoint during a “ding-dong-ditch” prank. Rankin chased the teens down in his car and forced them to lie on the ground while interrogating them. He now faces several felony charges, including robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

As social media challenges increasingly intersect with real-world dangers, the death of Michael Bosworth has become part of a growing national conversation about the consequences of viral pranks and how far homeowners can or should go in response.