‘They Have More Secret Service Than Trump’: MAGA Erupts In Fury After Kamala Harris Brings Her 25-Man Entourage on Date with Husband Doug

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff’s night on the town in New York City has struck a nerve with MAGA.

Photos of the couple’s visit to The Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan have sparked backlash online, with critics sounding off about the extensive security detail assigned to protect the former vice president and second gentleman.

The duo dined and socialized at the exclusive establishment owned by Ralph Lauren on May 4, ahead of their Met Gala appearance on May 5.

A purported total of 25 Secret Service and NYPD officers were in tow for the swanky date night. A reported motorcade of seven SUVs lined 1st East 55th Street, where the bar is located.

MAGA supporters fume at the thought of taxpayers footing the bill for Kamala Harris and Doug Emoff’s Secret Service protection after couple’s brings security details to The Polo Bar in New York City. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump supporters were outraged by the level of protection required for the low-key outing. “Did she really need 25 secret Service [agents?]. She’s not President,” a commenter asked when the New York Post published an article about the otherwise mundane evening.

An irate individual commented, “There is no way Harris needs (nor deserves) that much security and protection. Get DOGE involved immediately!!”

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is an unofficial government agency created by Trump via an executive order five days after his Jan. 20 inauguration. The initiative’s primary focus is to decrease federal spending.

“So our taxes pay for the elitist happy hours with excessive security . They have more secret service than Trump had when he got shot,” read a third reaction.

In 2024, former President Joe Biden signed legislation providing Harris and Trump with presidential security protection after two failed assassination attempts on “The Apprentice” boss.

Another person equally concerned about the cost typed, “Why are the taxpayers footing the bill?”

According to the official website of the Secret Service, “In 1965, Congress authorized the Secret Service (Public Law 89-186) to protect a former president and his/her spouse during their lifetime, unless they decline protection.”

In 2008, an amendment to Title 18 limited the protection of vice presidents, their spouses, and children aged 16 and younger to six months after leaving office. The former California attorney general lost to Trump in the November 2024 presidential race.

In March, Trump revoked her, and other Democrat foes’ security clearances. He has not made public plans to end her tax-funded protection.