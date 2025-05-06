‘A Warrant for What?’: Black Man Arrested for Stalking, Harassing Cops After Obtaining Body Camera Footage of Those Same Cops Harassing Him for Almost Two Years and Posting It Online

After almost two years of what a Black man named Christian Mobley says has been stalking and harassment from Arkansas police, pulling him over multiple times and arresting him on frivolous charges as he works his job as a pizza delivery man, several cops from the same department are now claiming to be the victims, accusing Mobley of harassing and stalking them.

This all began after he began requesting body camera footage from the Jonesboro Police Department from his multiple detainments and posting the videos online in an attempt to hold them accountable.

The kicker was when a police accountability YouTube channel named The Random Patriot posted a 25-minute video on April 8, highlighting Mobley’s problematic encounters with local police since June 2023.

Christian Mobley was arrested for stalking and harassing the same Arkansas cops who have been stalking and harassing him for almost two years. (Photo: body camera footage)

Mobley was arrested at his workplace the following day by a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy on a warrant accusing him of stalking the Jonesboro cops. He ended up spending eight hours in jail.

Online court records from Craighead County show that Mobley is facing eight counts of stalking in the 3rd degree and eight counts of harassment in the 3rd degree, both of which are misdemeanors.

The eight “victims” listed in the case are all Jonesboro police officers: Luke Lane, David Stout, Andy Starnes, Bruce Wright, Mike Hart, Trevor Doeppfer, Michael Bush, and Stephen McDaniel.

At least five of those officers are named in the videos posted to Mobley’s YouTube channel, Jonesboro Police Debocle, who have been involved in his many traffic stops, including Lane, Stout, Starnes, Wright and Hart.

Doeppfer appears in an 11-second video showing Mobley walking up to him while sitting in his patrol car and asking him his name. The cop replied, “Trevor.”

The other two cops listed as victims, Bush and McDaniel, are not mentioned by name in the captions, but they are listed as Jonesboro police officers on the site, Gov Salaries.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Mobley for comment, but he has not yet responded. Watch the video below to see a few of the traffic stops, including his latest arrest for stalking and harassing the same officers who were harassing and stalking him.

The Harassment

It all started on June 27, 2023, when Starnes pulled over Mobley because one of his brake lights was not working, then ordered him out of the car to search him, telling him it was a “high drug traffic area.”

Starnes asked to search the car, but Mobley refused, which is his constitutional right, but the cop apparently took it as an insult because they have been targeting him ever since.

Starnes called for backup and for a police dog to sniff around the car, but the dog detected no drugs, and Mobley was allowed to leave with a citation for not wearing a seatbelt and a warning for the brake light.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to the seatbelt violation, paying a $45 fine.

The video from the second encounter is from March 3, 2024, and shows Stout pulling him over for unspecified reasons although he can be heard inside his car telling another officer that Mobley stopped suddenly in front of him, causing him to slam on his brakes, resulting in all his personal items from his car seat, including his phone, ending up on the car floor.

But the video posted doesn’t show that. Instead, it shows Stout walking up to him with his hand on his gun, then detaining him for about 20 minutes before allowing him to leave. There is nothing from that date in his court files that shows he was cited for anything.

Three months later, on June 5, 2024, Mobley was pulled over again, this time by Jonesboro police officer Lane. He was accused of driving without insurance, which Mobley said was false, as the car was a rental. He was not cited but detained for almost 15 minutes.

Three months after that, on Oct. 28, 2024, Mobley was handcuffed and detained after approaching a cop to ask him questions, accused of trespassing. Mobley complained that he was leaving after being told to do so, and the officer detained him instead of letting him leave. Video shows the officer then soliciting a manager from the property to have Mobley barred from the premises.

The following month, on Nov. 24, 2024, he was pulled over again in front of his job, Papa John’s, and accused of making a right turn without signaling for 100 feet. However, that was also a lie, according to the YouTube police accountability site, Lackluster, which also reported on the harassment against him, and compared the video to Google Maps showing he had turned on his turn signal at least 200 feet before making the turn into his job.

He then began obtaining the body and dash cam videos from police, posting his first video on Dec. 6 and the second video on Dec. 9 of last year.

He was pulled over again on Dec. 20 while delivering pizzas for Papa John’s. He was accused of making an illegal turn and detained for more than 10 minutes before being released with a citation.

Two days later, on Dec. 22, he was pulled over again while delivering pizzas and arrested for obstructing. He spent three nights in jail. His car was impounded, and he lost his job at Papa John’s.

Then on April 8, 2025, while working a new delivery job at Marco’s Pizza, he was pulled over by the Craighead County sheriff’s deputies and arrested for the harassment and stalking warrant, which came as a shock to him. The deputies also told him he had a “no contact” order forbidding him from talking to those cops.

“What are you talking about?” Mobley asked. “What is this about?”

The deputies repeatedly told him he had a warrant and a criminal summons.

“A warrant for what?” Mobley asked. “A criminal summons for what?”

“I do not have a warrant, I paid all my fines I’m supposed to pay.”

Mobley has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to fight the charges and so far has raised more than $11,000.

“The Random Patriot put out a video of me being targeted by the Jonesboro Police Department,” Mobley explains on the GoFundMe page.

“The next day, April 9, 2025, while in the parking lot of my workplace, I was approached by two Craighead County Sheriff Deputies L. Norman and J. Wright and arrested. Eight officers within the Jonesboro Police Department filed a ‘No Contact Order’ against me in retaliation. I was then arrested and taken to jail. I spent eight hours in county jail and bonded out on a 10,000 surety bond.”

Arkansas law defines a no-contact order as follows: “’No contact order’ means an order issued by a court to a defendant at or after his or her first appearance on charges as described under Rule 8.1 of the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure, which “prohibits the defendant from contacting directly or indirectly a person in any manner or from being within a certain distance of the person’s home or place of employment.”