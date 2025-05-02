‘This Is Crazy, It’s Got to Stop’: White Oklahoma Business Owner Accused of Harassing and Following Son of Black Woman Who She Fired and Threatened

Shatia Titus says she and her family aren’t safe from harassment online or in real life. After her former employer, Tracy Holt, allegedly threatened her in a racist Facebook rant, her 18-year-old son recently had his own unsettling encounter.

“We really feel like we’re in fear for our lives. I don’t feel comfortable, I don’t even feel comfortable coming home late at night because you just never know what a person might do,” Titus told Atlanta Black Star.

On April 23, Titus’ son was driving through Hochatown, Oklahoma, on his way to a class event when he suddenly noticed a black Jeep Cherokee following closely behind. He and the passengers in his truck spotted a white woman behind the wheel taking pictures of the vehicle’s tags, and she remained on his tail through Broken Bow Lake and into Idabel, some 30 miles away, said Titus.

Shatia Titus, left, Tracy Holt, right. (Photos: Facebook/Shatia Titus/Vicki Seiber Stotts)

It turned out the woman was none other than Holt, who allegedly spewed racist slurs and death threats in an unhinged tirade on Facebook directed at her former worker. Holt hired Titus to clean cabins for her company, Tidy Up Cleaning, in the popular resort area from October to December 2023, but Titus claimed she was stiffed on her wages.

“I messaged her and asked her when she was going to pay me because I had kids and needed to buy Christmas presents… and she replied by telling me I’m fired,” explained Titus, who said she didn’t want any trouble and simply “wrote it off” and moved on. The work-for-hire cleaner was shocked to learn that more than a year later Holt had filed a restraining order against her, and the alleged Facebook rant soon followed.

Screenshots of the now-deleted posts paint a terrifying picture: “I got you now you f**king [N-word],” read one, and another said, “All you [N-words] are f**king dumb. All I had to do was play like I was hurt and like you were out to get me and just like that I got a prot[ective] order.”

Now, two months later, her son, who had never met Holt before, was being followed and photographed by a seemingly random white woman.

“He wasn’t sure if he had done something wrong as far as traffic goes,” she explained to Atlanta Black Star.

But then one of his passengers recognized Holt, and they alerted Titus, who happened to be on her way to work at the time. The concerned mom called 911 to report that there was a protective order in place and immediately changed course.

“I seen [Holt] in a truck right in front of Tyson Food in Broken Bow, and I turned around and I got behind her as she followed them.”

According to an incident report filed with the police, Holt claimed Titus’ son attempted to “block her in” with his truck and “threw items at her vehicle,” while using “foul language,” “flipping her off,” and “threatening to run her over.”

Holt alleged that Titus also “once penned her in… beating on her car,” allegations Titus denies. Holt later requested that the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office issue a press release about the incident and told police that people had advised her to “purchase a firearm for protection.”

Meanwhile, Titus filed a protective order against Holt when she appeared in court on April 25, but she is worried the order is now in limbo. Three days later, the McCurtain County judge who approved it recused himself and requested someone else handle the case. As of April 29, Titus said that Holt had not been served yet.

According to the police report, Titus told authorities that “law enforcement had done nothing when Holt messaged her saying ‘n-word b**ch you will be at the bottom of the lake’ and calling her kids ‘n-word babies,’ and she has had enough and wants something done now.”

She reiterated those fears to Atlanta Black Star.

“Nothing’s been done about the first threats that she sent to me in February. And this situation right here, when she’s following my son, this is crazy. It’s got to stop,” she stated. “It’s really unfortunate because I hate for my boys to have to grow up like this.”