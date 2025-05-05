‘Did She Do Something to Her Nose’: Tyra Banks’ Attempt to Redeem Herself In New Photo Shoot Backfires as Fans Rip Her to Shreds Again

It’s no secret that former supermodel Tyra Banks knows how to work a camera and pose in an outfit with 36 years of experience under her belt.

Still, not every photo she shares or outfit she wears gets the stamp of approval from fans.

In fact, one of Banks’ more recent looks left supporters scratching their heads. The “America’s Next Top Model” host redeemed herself for a lot of fans in her latest cover shoot for the Numéro Netherlands magazine — although there were still some critics still lurking in the comments.

Tyra Banks’ most recent magazine cover shoot gets praise and critiques from fans online. (Photo: @tyrabanks/Instagram)

In the May 3 post, Banks shared a plethora of photos of herself featured in five different looks. Her hairstyles — which all incorporated braids — combined with her outstanding outfits combined to make avant garde fashion looks.

Each outfit featured an exaggerated element that Banks either utilized or flaunted in an effort to elevate the photo. Two of the dresses — one black and one red — had dramatic shapes, with amplified shoulders and widened hips. In another look, she wore a trench coat with similar proportions, though the shoulder pads took on a more pointed shape.

One standout ensemble was a leather coat that formed a circular, shell-like structure around Banks, with pointed shoulders that rose to the level of her temples. Another striking outfit consisted of a long-sleeved black gown as the base, wrapped from the bottom up in a white furry shawl, and topped off with a curved hat.

In The Neighborhood Talk’s repost of the pictures, most people praised her looks.

One person said, “Tyra IS what ART is!”

Another wrote, “SHE STILL GOT IT FASHO FASHO! Every picture slayed.”

But others who weren’t so impressed had some critics and notes for the retired Victoria Secret Angel.

One person said, “She looks great but the outfit choices are not!”

Another who was somewhat supportive asked, “Her face card eats every photo…but did she do something to her nose or just weight loss?”

Coming to her defense, one person said, “Mama Ty got a little irritated at y’all comments about her photoshop pictures so she had to show yall she still got it. lol”

This is still a win in comparison to all the flak she got for her look at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. Banks, who was being honored at the April 24 event, drew comments from fans saying she looked almost unrecognizable.

She wore a dark brown, draping, suit-like ensemble paired with a brown bob and light, shimmering eyeshadow — a look that received significant criticism, particularly for her makeup.

Banks, who has been a model since the age of 15, took home the Fashion Icon award that evening in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old native Californian relocated to Sydney, Australia, in 2025 with her son, Yorks Banks Asla, and her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin. But the fashion spotlight has followed her Down Under.