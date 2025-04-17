‘Won’t Back Down!’: Jasmine Crockett Gives MAGA the Digital Middle Finger After $2.5M in Campaign Donations As Republicans Target Her Congressional Seat

For MAGA’s least-favorite Democrat, leaning into the resistance against President Donald Trump has proven to be an effective fundraising tool.

Jasmine Crockett, the Texas congresswoman whose attacks on the president and his chief apparatchik, Elon Musk, have made her a star among progressives, just posted her first-ever seven-digit fundraising quarter, bringing in $1.68 million — doubling her previous high. She has now banked $2.56 million for her 2026 campaign.

Crockett thanked her supporters in a posting on X.

ongresswoman Jasmine Crockett speaks at The 60th Annual Commemoration Of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, Malcolm X on February 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

“MAGA may scream the loudest, most ridiculously, & the hate may be amplified in antagonistic algorithms, BUT, LOVE & TRUTH are winning,” she wrote.

“I’m so thankful to each and every one of you that contributed your time, treasure, treats, & texts!!! In this truly unprecedented & unexplainable time, you supported OPPOSITION over OPPRESSION!” she continued.

“If they haven’t gotten the memo, yet, they will soon,” Crockett concluded. “WE WON’T BACK DOWN & WE WILL RESTORE ORDER & Open-hearted goodness! *MAGA stay MAD… and I’m waiting on your next round of BS! I’m not going anywhere.”

Crockett’s fundraising efforts have drawn increased scrutiny as her profile has risen.

A report from the Trump-friendly New York Post blasted the congresswoman as a hypocrite for taking in at least $400,000 from political action committees (PACs) after previously claiming she had accepted “zero dollars” from them.

Her donors included telecoms company AT&T, various teaching associations, a wholesale beer PAC, a Texas trial lawyers PAC and others.

Matthew Foster, a professor at American University, said the contributions could prove to be a point of vulnerability for Crockett, as many voters view PAC dollars as a means of buying support.

“Democrats are more sensitive to this,” Foster told the paper. “They know people look at their contributions and use them against them. Candidates and campaigns may avoid accepting them because of the optics as the average person fundamentally finds this very icky and sleazy and corrupt. It’s a visceral reaction.”

Meanwhile, the conservative Coolidge Reagan Foundation has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over ActBlue donations received by Crockett that they allege violate federal election laws, the Washington Examiner reports.

The filing accuses the congresswoman’s campaign of failing to disclose a contributor’s identity properly and accepting contributions in the name of another.

ActBlue, a Democrat-aligned fundraising platform, has faced previous allegations of donor fraud.

The eight-page complaint alleges that Crockett’s campaign accepted a total of $610 from a 73-year-old retiree who was allegedly unaware of the donations, the Examiner reports.

“The evidence suggests ActBlue has been providing thousands of dollars of contributions to Democratic candidates in the names of unsuspecting elderly people in order to allow recipients such as Rep. Crockett to shield the true source of the funds and potentially accept excessive or otherwise illegal contributions,” the complaint said.

Crockett has denied any wrongdoing.

Regardless of how it all shakes out, the Republicans stand little chance of defeating Crockett, who represents one of the most Democratic-friendly districts in the country. In 2024, she received 84.9 percent of the vote from the predominantly Black 30th District, which encompasses much of the Dallas metropolitan area.

The GOP didn’t even field a candidate against her that year. But Dallas attorney Sholdon Daniels has announced he will run against Crockett in next year’s election, claiming voters are “chomping at the bit” to remove her from office.

Daniels, who is Black, blasted Crockett’s “racially divisive rhetoric” and claims the district she represents is much more conservative than the numbers suggest.

“She has her sycophants, for sure, but she grows more and more unpopular in our district every single day,” said Daniels, an Army veteran. “You know, the thing about TX-30 is it’s way more diverse and way more conservative than everyone thinks, and people are chomping at the bit to have an election, because they cannot wait to see this girl replaced by Sholdon Daniels.”