‘We Will Kill You’: White Business Owner Allegedly Unleashes Racial Tirade, Death Threats After Firing Black Employee Over Unpaid Wages That Ignites Calls for Investigation Into Death of Woman

A white business owner’s alleged Facebook rant — filled with violent and racially offensive threats — ignited a firestorm of outrage and calls for an investigation.

In the popular vacation spot of Hochatown, Oklahoma, Tracy Holt operates Tidy Up Cleaning, which services the many rental cabins dotting the area. Her former employee, Shatia Titus, claimed she had not been compensated for a few cabins that she cleaned in 2023 but after confronting her then-boss about it, she was abruptly fired just before Christmas, Titus wrote in a social media post circulating online.

Although the two allegedly had not interacted for over a year, Holt recently filed a restraining order against Titus and began denigrating her former employee in a series of posts that would chill anyone to the core.



Shatia Titus, left, Tracy Holt, right. (Photos: Facebook/Shatia Titus/Vicki Seiber Stotts)

Screenshots of Holt’s Facebook account captured deleted posts that are littered with the N-word and reference the death of another local Black woman, warning that Titus would be next. Atlanta Black Star tried to reach out to Tidy Up Cleaning, but the phone has been disconnected, and the website has gone dark since the story broke.

The posts attributed to Holt start off with a threat to her former employee, “I got you now you f**king [N-word],” before launching into a twisted brag about how easy it was to get a restraining order against Titus and another woman named Brandi. “All you [N-words] are f**king dumb. All I had to do was play like I was hurt and like you were out to get me and just like that I got a prot[ective] order,” read one message.

“If I see you in Walmart or anywhere else I’ll call the police and have ur black ass arrested haha the jokes on you know fukin [N-word] b-tch,” read another post, which quickly escalated into a death threat: “… catch u back in Hochatown we will kill you and you won’t make it home to those little [N-word] babies.”

The vile diatribe continued with a startling allusion to a possible murder. Holt went on, “You’ll end up in the lake like that last [N-word] b**ch. STAY OUT OF HOCHATOWN…”

Locals on the “Hotchatown… what’s happenin’” Facebook group speculate that Holt was referring to Alyssa Walker Donaldson, a 24-year-old Black woman whose lifeless body and vehicle were found submerged in Broken Bow Lake in February 2022. According to Donaldson’s autopsy, however, the alcohol in her system exceeded the legal limit, and her death was ruled “accidental.”

Hochatown is a tiny unincorporated village in McCurtain County, a scenic area that attracts more than a million visitors a year thanks to its lush hills and excellent fishing. But it also has a troubled history of racism. In 2023, the county commissioner, sheriff, and several other county officials were caught on tape discussing lynching Black residents and killing journalists. None of the officials faced criminal charges or were asked to step down, The Associated Press reported.

“Racism is still very much alive. So staywoke know who your [sic] working for and how they really feel,” wrote Titus in her Facebook post.

On March 30, after the story exploded online, Titus posted a Facebook Live video while being pulled over in her car by a policeman, and her supporters were suddenly worried for her well-being all over again. “This doesn’t sound right pls respond to anyone bc we are looking for you….” commented one. “Girl you got sistas all the way from NYC ready for whatever,” said another.

But she quickly put people’s fears to rest the next day, on March 31, writing, “I’m okay, I’m not missing. I’m just trying to take all of this in. I appreciate everyone for checking on me, more than you know.”