‘He’s Looking Like a Typical MAGA’: Hulk Hogan Dramatic Transformation Has Fans Zooming In on His ‘Bugged Out Eyes’ and Colored Beard

Hulk Hogan’s jaw-dropping appearance on television is leaving viewers with raised eyebrows.

The former WWE wrestler visited Fox News to promote his new league called the “Real American Freestyle Wrestling.” But it seems his new sports venture was the last thing on anyone’s mind.

The 71-year-old seems to be experimenting with a new look, which he debuted on the show before showcasing it on his social media.

Hulk Hogan gets trashed after he debuts a new look during live interview. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

During the interview, Hogan sat alongside his business partners, Eric Bischoff, and Israel Martinez, wearing his usual go-to fit of a fitted tee shirt and a bandana on his head. His signature bleach blond hair and horseshoe mustache were still intact too, but it was the extra added detail to his jaw that left fans scratching their heads.

The grown stubble across the rest of his face appeared to be dyed black in sections, leaving a sharp contrast to his mustache and hair.

Readers of The Daily Mail responded with shock to Hogan’s new transformation.

One person said, “He’s looking like a typical MAGA,” while another claimed, “He looks ridiculous. I had to turn my eyes away.”

Speaking of eyes, a third person focused more on Hogan’s than his facial hair. “Bugged out eyes! His head is going to EXPLODE!” they wrote.

Hulk Hogan giving off Wooly Willy vibes this am on @foxandfriends 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qMpRXZycwB — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) May 1, 2025

But there were a few fans who recognized that Hogan’s look was a nod to his “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan days when he joined the New World Order (NWO).

One person said, “Hahaha, I love that he is bringing his NWO character to life in regular time tv. “Let me tell you something, brother!”

Hogan began his career with WWE (formerly WWF) in 1983, earning a reputation as a charismatic and inspirational figure. However, after years of being portrayed as the “good guy,” he noticed his popularity beginning to fade. Seeking a change, he asked WWE to turn him into a villain, but the company showed little interest in granting his request.

Hogan left WWE in 1994 and joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he famously turned heel in 1996, forming the NWO alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. He reinvented himself as “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, even dying his stubble black to complete the transformation.

Now, Hogan is diving into a new venture with The American Real Freestyle Wrestling, an unscripted league focused on freestyle wrestling. The league will feature eight weight classes, with eight nine-minute matches for men and four matches for women.

Hogan will serve as the league’s Commissioner, while his longtime friend Eric Bischoff, a former WCW promoter and TV producer, takes on the role of Chief Media Officer. Amateur wrestling coach Martinez will join them as Chief Operating Officer. The league’s first event is set for August 30 in Cleveland.