‘She Has Never Been That Skinny’: Hulk Hogan’s Daughter’s Extreme Post-Baby Transformation Has Fans Deeply Concerned After Her Father’s Passing 

It’s been almost 10 months since Brooke Hogan gave birth and four months since the new mom lost her birth dad, Hulk Hogan.

The WWE wrestling legend died of a heart attack on July 24. He was 71 and leaves behind Brooke, his son Nick, and two grandchildren he never got to meet.

On Monday, Nov. 3, Brooke posted a photo with her twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, as the trio enjoyed some time by the pool outside. Fans zoomed in to notice

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke Hogan four months after her father's death. (Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Hogan sat in what looked to be her children’s playpen, while the babies crawled around in their diapers. She can be seen smiling at the camera, placing one hand around each baby.

In the caption, she typed, “Got my “twin tummy skin” on full display… and still waiting for fall….clearly.”

Hogan’s midsection was fully visible in the blue patterned bikini she wore. The photo showed natural lines across her stomach where some loose skin overlapped, but her abdomen appeared mostly toned and flat. Now living in Florida, Hogan has been able to enjoy pool time with her kids even in November. She relocated to the state with her husband, Steven Olesky.

Though she’s always seemed to maintain a smaller frame, some people felt Hogan looked thinner than usual.

One person on The Daily Mail wrote, “She is on the shot,” seemingly referring to GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Even though they were developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, celebrities increasingly are using them to lose weight.

Another person responded, “Exactly – she has never been that skinny even as a teenager.”

A third fan wrote, “Had work done, evident in her pregnant pics. She wasn’t so gaunt before, so probably getting the jab.”

A fourth typed, “She had a thicker build before which I thought looked better. Still looks good though. Need a peak at the brapper to make a final determination.”

It’s not clear whether Hogan has done anything extra to lose weight and get that snapback. But online users seem convinced that she has shed a few pounds.

Outside of motherhood, she has been grieving the death of her estranged father and WWE legend Hulk Hogan. He died on July 24 of a heart attack at age 71 in Clearwater, Florida.

Hogan distanced herself from her father two years prior to his death and explained in an Instagram post the reason behind it. In the post that she shared five days after he passed, she said that her father would confide in her about private issues and, in response, she urged him to take care of himself and rest. But he chose to do the opposite.

“In the end,” Brooke said, “he continued to be a financial success for many,” which she didn’t want for him.

She said, “I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me.” Hogan decided to step away from her father.

When she got married to Olesky in 2022, Hulk declined to attend his daughter’s wedding and walk her down the aisle. Brooke in returne did not show up to her father’s wedding the next year when he married his 47-year-old girlfriend, Sky Daily.

The father and daughter’s estrangement continued even after his death. TMZ reported that he left $5 million in assets behind, naming his son Nick Hogan, 35, as the sole beneficiary. It came as no surprise or heartbreak to Hogan, who says she actually asked to be removed from her father’s will and only hopes that his real estate, intellectual property and trademark are handled properly and with care.