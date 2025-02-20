‘WWE is Falling Off’: WWE’s Endorsement of Hulk Hogan’s Beer Brand Despite His Troubled History Sparks Outrage Online

Some die-hard WWE fans are growing fed up with the wrestling authority’s partnership with Hulk Hogan.

The legendary wrestler, 71, retired from the sport 13 years ago but has continued to make appearances at epic showdowns throughout the years.

Hogan’s work with the entertainment company now includes a multiyear agreement that will showcase his Real American Beer brand during “Monday Night Raw” and other programs, and therein lies viewers’ issue. Several are fed up with the advertisements.

Hulk Hogan backlash is fueling fan calls to boycott the WWE for promoting his Real American Beer after controversial support for Donald Trump. (Photo: Real American Beer/Instagram.)

The lager was launched in 2024 as “The Beer America Built,” featuring a Conan the Barbarian-inspired image of Hogan in a blue star-emblazoned bandana as he holds a pole waving the American flag.

But ever since the WWE superstar publicly endorsed Donald Trump — which included a threat to body slam Kamala Harris — during last year’s election campaigns, fans have begun to give him the cold shoulder that cannot be swayed by a cold brew.

“WWE is falling off because they keep heavily biasing one political view. WWE always felt balanced politically so viewers could project who they thought was Dem or Repub aligned. Now they platform Hulk Hogan and Logan Paul heavily as heroes and treat the women’s div like trash,” wrote one person in response to a report, which stated that ratings for WWE Raw & SmackDown were low for 2025.

During the Jan. 6 premiere on Netflix, Hogan was booed by the masses, including longtime wrestling fans like Ice Cube’s son, Oshea Jackson Jr., when he entered the Intuit Dome in Inglewood for the livestreamed event to his famous “Real American” theme song.

The boos grew louder as the former world champion told the audience, “You know something, Maniacs. I’ve been in the business for over 40 years, and the greatest part of my life was being part of this great WWE.”

HULK HOGAN IS BEING BOOED WHILE TRYING TO GLAZE THE FANS.



LMFAOOOOOOOO DESERVED 😭#RAWOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/1CN4AwNVXU — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) January 7, 2025

Since then, Raw has reportedly lost 53 percent of its global Netflix viewership, dropping from 5.9 million viewers on Jan. 6 to 2.8 million viewers for the Feb. 10 episode.

Hogan’s political views seeped into another criticism that states, “These lame as hell Hulk Hogan beer ads are a complete joke. It’s like he hired 5 year olds to develop his hick as f—k ad campaign. The beer is as worthless as his MAGA dumba—s!!”

A third heckler pointed to the WWE’s reputation of being “actively involved in helping his [Trump’s] mission of hate.”

That person typed, “Why hasn’t Trump been kicked out of the hall of fame? Why is Hulk Hogan allowed to sell his shi—y beer on their shows? Why does Vince appears with other legends at events with known Trump cronies? Sorry, but you can’t separate WWE as a company from their support of Trump.”

When the partnership with Real American Brew was announced in January, TKO Holdings Group, the WWE’s parent company, said it was excited to showcase the product “in front of Netflix’s global audience.” They likely never imagined that it would fuel unrelenting backlash for their franchise.

Hulk Hogan and his company, 'Real American Beer,' which has recently become an official partner of WWE, are facing a lawsuit from a woman who suffered a head injury due to being struck by a beer can last August. The incident occurred as Hogan and other promoters were energizing pic.twitter.com/bHxyd5waPP — ’ (@iViratOTC) February 14, 2025

Weeks after Hogan was met with roaring boos during January’s Monday Night Raw show to promote the beer, he pulled out of a scheduled “Saturday Night’s Main Event” at the last minute to attend his son Nick’s wedding.

Speculators suspected that the 1980s sensation had hit a rough patch with WWE over his Trump support and history of racist spectacles, though those assumptions have never been backed by company insiders. Still, trouble remains afoot.

Hogan’s beverage company and Thirsty Cowboys were named in a Feb. 10 negligence lawsuit.

A woman who attended a promotional event was hit in the head with a beer can that had been tossed, leading to an injury that required stitches. She is seeking damages for her pain and suffering and cost of medical care.