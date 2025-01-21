‘Reminds Me of a Drunk Uncle’: Hulk Hogan’s Outrageous Act on Live TV Leaves Fans In Shock After He Rips Off Tuxedo and Tries to Wrestle Fox News Host

Disgraced professional wrestler Hulk Hogan once again went full Hulkster in support of the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.

Hogan, 71, appeared during a Fox News interview on the right-leaning cable news network’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” program.

“Brother, I am so stressed out. Everywhere I go, all around, everybody is so happy that we got America back, everybody is elated that Donald Trump is our president,” Hogan said in a now-viral segment filmed during the Liberty Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20.

The WrestleMania main eventer added, “You know Jesse, this suit is holding me down just like that four-year administration. The lies, the cheating, all the stuff that’s going on, brother.”

Hogan then ripped the sleeves off his suit jacket and tore his T-shirt live on air. As the Republican celebrity destroyed his clothes, he started yelling, “No more border! Lower gas prices!”

At one point, Hogan pretended to perform a wrestling move on Watters after sarcastically proposing a WWE match against Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

Fox News uploaded the Hogan and Waters interaction to its YouTube channel, where many Trump supporters left positive messages about the conversation.

“Grew up watching Hulk Hogan wrestle and was a fan of his back in the 80’s. Come 2025 and I’m still a big Hulk Hogan fan,” someone posted.

However, not all of the online responses have praised Hogan’s behavior on “Jesse Watters Primetime” or his propping up of the MAGA movement led by Trump.

Mediaite reported about Hogan’s sitdown on Fox News. Many of the website’s readers flooded the comment section to slam the Georgia-born, Florida-raised television personality.

“I have a hard time figuring out who’s dumber, low IQ Watters or the geriatric Hulkster. Even dumb guys can make a lot of money if they have a good gimmick — Trump, Watters, and Hogan are proof of that,” read one comment.

Another person stated, “Sweet Jesus. These people are nuts.”

“Hogan reminds me a drunk uncle who says the dumbest unfunny stuff when he gets drunk,” one X user wrote.

One individual also referred to Trump’s billionaire donor, X owner Elon Musk, who has been accused of mirroring Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during an Inauguration Day speech. They wrote, “If you’re at a rally and people are throwing up Nazi salutes and you’re fine with it, you’re at a Nazi rally.”

Elon Musk gave two back to back Nazi salutes at the Trump inauguration parade pic.twitter.com/0ImFnvk6hI — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 20, 2025

Like Musk, Hogan was an outspoken advocate for the 2024 Trump presidential campaign which defeated Vice President Kamala Harris by a 312 to 226 margin in the Electoral College.

Hogan did his shirt-ripping gimmick at the 2024 Republican National Convention while speaking to the crowd inside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in July. He also called Trump his “hero” and a “gladiator’ on that night.

Next, his biopic was axed after he threatend to body slam Harris while in Medina, Ohio, promoting his new beer.

He told the cheering crowd, “Do you want me to body slam somebody? Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” referring to one of his signature wrestling moves.

In addition, Hogan spoke during the controversial Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in Oct. 2024. That political event drew comparisons to an infamous 1939 Nazi rally held in the same location because of several speakers’ racially offensive remarks.

“I don’t see no stinking Nazis in here. I don’t see no stinking domestic terrorists in here. The only thing I see in hear is a bunch of hard-working men and women that are real Americans,” Hogan told the riled-up MAGA audience.

The Hulkster repeatedly took shots at Trump’s Democratic opponent throughout the 2024 election season. His Madison Square Garden speech included him seemingly comparing Harris to the Hawk Tuah Girl.

“[Trump] sounds like he has a heart of gold for the USA. But when I hear Kamala speak, it sounds like a script from Hollywood with a really, really [makes spitting sound] bad actress,” Hulk exclaimed.

Some people assumed that portion of Hogan’s address was alluding to Hailey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch, the woman who became an internet meme for sharing her advice on performing oral sex.

In Aug. 2024, Hogan joked about body-slamming Harris while promoting his Real American Beer brand in Ohio. He was also accused of being racist for making fun of the former California senator’s South Asian heritage.

Known racist Hulk Hogan threatens to “body slam” Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/nrRwiZPHgw — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 20, 2024

Hogan’s history of making racist comments took center stage again when the six-time WWE world champion made his return to the “Monday Night Raw” show.

The Jan. 6 premiere episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix was overshadowed by WWE fans booing Hogan out of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

A large number of wrestling watchers view Hogan as a pariah over his “N-word” controversy. He was caught using the racial slur and openly admitting he is “a racist to a point” on secretly recorded audio from 2007.

WWE initially removed Hulk from the company’s Hall of Fame in 2015 before reinstating him three years later. The promotion gave him a “second chance” following his public apologies.

What some people don't seem to get is that Hogan's words were never misconstrued or anything.



He literally said, "I'm a racist" on tape. I'm gonna guess there are many who've never actually heard this clip.pic.twitter.com/Fh7HE2uBiE — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) January 7, 2025

“I’m not a racist. I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I’m embarrassed by it,” Hogan stated in a 2015 interview with ABC News.

Despite the walkback of his previous bigoted statements, Hogan has yet to fully get back in the good graces of a large section of the WWE fanbase.

Even fellow celebrities, like self-described WWE devotee “Straight Outta Compton” actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., continue to hold a grievance against Hogan.

Jackson Jr. confessed to booing Hulk at the “Monday Night Live” taping. When asked why he had heat with the WWE legend, the son of famed rapper O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson answered, “The n—– hating. The racism, bro. It’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was.”