Al Pacino Reportedly Not Ready to Fully Cut Ties with His 31-Year-Old Ex and Mother of His Youngest Child Months After Breakup

Hollywood legend Al Pacino, 84, is no longer romantically connected to 31-year-old Noor Alfallah but the ex-couple still maintains a close friendship.

Pacino and Alfallah were first publicly associated as a pair in April 2022. The following year, they became parents to a son named, Roman Pacino, in June 2023.

Actor Al Pacino reportedly “depends” on his 31-year-old ex, Noor Alfallah, months after their breakup. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)



Even though Pacino and Alfallah parted ways by October 2024, “The Godfather” actor is said to be dependent on “The Apprentice” movie producer.

“Al clearly depends on Noor and needs the companionship,” a supposed insider revealed to Closer Weekly, the tabloid claims. “It’s not like he has a lot of other prospects going for him.”

The purported source added, “It’s not physical anymore and hasn’t been for some time, but they will always be linked because of their kid.”

Additionally, the unnamed tipster claimed Alfallah “feels sorry” for Pacino and that she would never “abandon him.’ In exchange for help with his lines and scripts, he takes her on dinner dates.

Yahoo commenters had a lot to say about the story of Pacino and Alfallah’s current status as exes and co-parents, arguably due to their 53-year age gap.

“Becoming a father at 83? That is amazing.. strong healthy man,” read one comment, while another said, “Love is the solution to all the problems of human existence. We are human. Whether Noor is young or old, she is there for him to reach out to.”

Those who believe Pacino simply wants companionship wrote, “I’ll hang out with Al. No ulterior motive, no questions about the actor, just have a cup of coffee and people watch.”

Another Pacino fan posted, “It’s his money, and if he chooses to spend it on her, so what.”

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah blowing her birthday cake candles together.



Via Sophia Alfallah on instagram pic.twitter.com/k0qe70af0K — fujoing (@DailyDecino) September 22, 2024

The Academy Award winner, who has an estimated net worth of $120 million, confirmed his break up with Alfallah in October. When asked if he was in a relationship, Pacino told People, “No. I have friendship.”

In addition, a representative for Pacino doubled down on his split from Alfallah, saying, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

The “Ocean’s Thirteen” star spoke about becoming a father for a fourth time in his “Sonny Boy” memoir that was released on Oct. 15 via Penguin Press.

“I look at this little baby, my son Roman, who has recently come into my life, and I say, wow, look at you. It just gives me a chuckle every time I look at him,” Pacino penned in the book, per Closer Weekly.

He also noted, “There he is, sitting there. Nobody’s touched him, in the way of influencing him. He’s just there. So, he’s got everything going for him. He’s like a little Buddha.”

Alfallah reportedly has full physical custody of Roman, sharing joint legal custody with Pacino. She receives $30,000 a month in child support.

Pacino also has a 35-year-old daughter, Julie Marie Pacino, with acting teacher Jan Tarrant. “National Lampoon’s Vacation” actress Beverly D’Angelo gave birth to Al’s 24-year-old twins, a son Anton James Pacino and a daughter Olivia Rose Pacino.

Alfallah has dated other famous men throughout her life such as Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 81. She has also been a rumored partner to billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, 63, and stand-up comedian Bill Maher, 69, whom she was spotted on a date with last October.

“The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me,” Alfallah said in a March 2018 interview about being with Jagger.

Alfallah’s romance history includes now-octogenarian entertainers Pacino and Jagger, but she denied rumors of hooking up with 94-year-old filmmaker Clint Eastwood.

“There is no relationship, we’re not dating,” Alfallah told the Daily Mail in January 2019 after she was spotted with Eastwood at a West Hollywood restaurant. “My parents were there, other friends were there.”

The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts graduate also spoke about the alleged romantic ties to Maher. Last October she told TMZ, “Bill is my friend, just my friend.”