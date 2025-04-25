‘I’m Gonna Remember That’: Jenna Bush Hager Left Mortified After Her Husband Gets ‘Brutal Honest’ About What Makes Him ‘Ick’

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, mixed their personal affairs with work, and it made for a moment of must-see TV. The duo of 17 years co-hosted “Jenna & Friends” on March 27 and 28, but their couple’s lie-detector test has recently become a hot topic.

“We thought it’d be a perfect opportunity to put each other on the spot in a segment we probably will regret later,” explained Jenna, and she and Henry sat connected to the polygraph machine.

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager put their love to the test during a live die detector test. (Photos: Jenna, Mia, Poppy, Hal, and Henry via Jennabhager/Instagram)

In a prelude to the first question, she reiterated that the outcome would not have long-lasting implications. She said, “It’s nothing that’s going to ruin our marriage… Have I ever given you ‘the ick’?”

Her husband immediately responded, “Yes,” which was determined to be true. When the doting father of three expounded on the occasion, he stated, “Sometimes in the morning, you know, you might want to brush your teeth.” Jenna exclaimed, “That is so rude. OK, I’m gonna remember that in the next run. Geez, honey.”

The tables turned when he asked, “You often leave texts of mine unanswered. Is there any time in the last six months you have intentionally ghosted me?” She truthfully answered yes and provided an explanation. “I didn’t ghost… I just want boundaries around how fast I have to reply,” the “Today” show personality said.

The only time a lie was detected arose at the end when they were both asked if the volley of questions amplified their love. Henry said yes, but the polygraph machine disagreed. On YouTube, a viewer commented, “Awe poor Henry is in for a rough weekend.”

A second person wrote, “You both were willing to be transparent and still show us love endures all.. even brutal honesty.” “He lied lol because he already loves u enough,” remarked a third person.

A fourth viewer was unimpressed with the segment as they commented, “This show has gotten boring.” Jenna has been welcoming guest hosts since longtime partner Hoda Kotb left the show in September 2024. The daytime TV duo helmed the series for five years beginning in 2019.