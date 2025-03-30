‘This Is an Insult’: 50 Cent’s Ex Chelsea Handler Sparks Outrage After She Explains Why Black Men Appreciate Her More Than White Men 

Chelsea Handler has some strong views on dating Black men that are rubbing people the wrong way.

The 50-year-old comedian appeared on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend W/ Theo Von” podcast, where she was asked, “Are you still dating a lot of brothers? I see you brought a brother here today,” to which Handler says, “This is my black lover.”

“I like all men,” she added before joking, “I’ve never dated an Asian guy.”

Chelsea Handler sparks conversation after saying Black men appreciate her more than white men (Photo: @chelseahandler/Instagram)

Theo Von then shifted their discussion to draw attention to the differences between dating Black men and dating white men by asking Handler, “After having dated Black men what suggestions would you offer to white men? Is there any way to correlate any of that?”

Handler, who has dated 50 Cent, Food Network chef Bobby Flay, comedian Jo Koy, and more said that she did feel at least one difference between the two types of men.

“Black men in general, and this is a generalization, seem to appreciate women like me, more than white men,” she said. “There seems to be a disconnect between strong powerful white men and strong, powerful white women.”

She believes the idea she says and does what she wants when she wants “for some reason, threatens a lot of men.”

“There’s a certain type of men that don’t like that,” Handler explained. “They think I’m too loud or I’m too brass but I’m just acting like a man. You know, I’m not acting like anything. I’m acting like myself and it’s similar to what a man would do which would be fine. And there’s something about Black men that like that. They think that’s cute and they’re turned on by my outrageousness or the fact that I don’t give a f-ck or that I’ll say the thing. And so I like that.”

She further explained, “There’s definitely a cultural thing where Black men, it feels like, appreciate that kind of thing more and so that’s attractive. As a woman you want to be desired and you want men who want to have sex with you and are like turned on by your strength, not emasculated by your strength. My strength shouldn’t make you feel weak. It should make you feel strong.”

Handler and the co-creator of “Power” dated briefly in 2010 after he appeared on her show, “Chelsea Lately,” which aired on E!.

While their relationship was short-lived, Handler has always described 50 Cent as her “favorite ex.” And despite criticism of their history together, they have remained friendly since their breakup.

Fans weren’t too pleased with Handler’s perspective of dating white men versus Black men.

One Instagram user who was a Black man commented on It’s OnSite’s post. They said, “This is an insult.”

Someone else who appeared to be a Black woman called it a double standard when it comes to Black women. She wrote, “They love it from everyone except black woman, duh.” Someone else who felt similar wrote, “Interesting because all I hear from black men is how much they hate masculine women. Very interesting. Lol.”

A fourth with a different perspective said, “Girl you’re the bank they been looking for.”

Handler’s last relationship was with her long-time friend and fellow comedian Jo Koy. The two dated for around a year before breaking up in July 2022.

In her February interview on “Call Her Daddy,” Handler revealed that she is dating again but she plans to keep her relationship with this mystery man private. So she has yet to share his identity.