‘She Likes Money… Perfect!’: ‘The Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Spotted with 37-Year-Old Model Years After Losing His Former Fiancée

Hollywood entertainer Drew Carey reportedly has found love again with 37-year-old adult content creator Niki Skyler.

The 66-year-old host of “The Price Is Right” and the OnlyFans model were spotted together recently at Swingers Diner in Los Angeles, fueling speculation about their relationship status.

The two were seen enjoying lunch together on Friday, April 18, both dressed casually for their daytime outing. Carey opted for black jeans, a flannel shirt, and Converse sneakers, while Skyler wore a simple black tank top and matching pants.

Drew Carey was recently spotted on a hot date with a model nearly half his age. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)



“He signed up, liked what he saw, and slid into her DMs,” an alleged source close to the couple revealed to RadarOnline.

Adding, “They hit it off immediately. It started flirty, but turned real pretty fast.”

According to the tabloid’s purported insiders, they have been quietly dating for several months. Despite their nearly 30-year age gap, the relationship appears to be flourishing, with those close to Carey claiming he’s genuinely “smitten” with Skyler.

“He’s not naïve. He knows exactly what she does for a living, and he respects it,” the insider continued. “He thinks she’s smart, independent, and unapologetic. That’s exactly what he needs right now.”

Skyler, who was named Penthouse Pet of the Month in April 2017, has previously expressed her attraction to older men in an interview with the magazine, stating, “Older men turn me on.”

However, contradictory reports have emerged about the nature of their relationship. While some tabloids claim they are romantically involved, others insist they are just good friends.

The Daily Mail reports it was told by its own unnamed purported source that Skyler is “just a friend. They’ve been friends for about a decade.”

This potential romance comes years after Carey’s heartbreaking loss.

His former fiancée, Amie Harwick, was tragically murdered on Feb. 15, 2020, by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who is now serving life in prison without parole for the crime.

The trauma of Harwick’s death left Carey devastated, as he admitted that he wasn’t dating following her passing.

“It destroyed me for a while,” Carey said earlier this year. “I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else.”

Drew Carey told "People" magazine that he finally felt some closure after his ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison. In 2022, Carey told #48Hours about how much his ex-fiancé, Amie Harwick, meant to him. https://t.co/dvzlLwwDHs pic.twitter.com/F1f0bGZ1lh — 48 Hours (@48hours) March 13, 2024

Daily Mail readers have had mixed reactions to news of the potential relationship.

“Ahhh the proud father posing with his daugh….wait, she’s his what?” one joked.

Others were more cynical about the pairing.

“Why do you think this young ‘model’ is spending time with Drew Carey, who is worth almost $200 million? Hmmmmm… perplexing,” commented one reader, while another added, “He likes naughty girls & she likes money.. Perfect!”

This is the same push back NFL legend Bill Belichick has for dating his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, a recent college graduate.

Some fans made references to the show’s history, with one suggesting, “Drew needs a Barker’s Beauty,” alluding to the models who showcased prizes on the game show alongside the late longtime host Bob Barker

Despite his previous statements about remaining single, Radar suggests Skyler has helped Carey open his heart again.

“Niki came into his life at just the right time. She’s helping him feel joy again,” read another of the tabloid’s quote from an unnamed source. “It’s real. This isn’t just a fling.”

Carey and Harwick became engaged in 2018 but ended their relationship later that same year. The day before her death, Harwick had reached out to the former star of “The Drew Carey Show” about forgiveness and suggested they meet up.

“I texted her that I loved her and that I’d see her the next week,” Carey recalled. “I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we had broken up.”

Whether this new relationship with Skyler is romantic or platonic, it represents a significant step for Carey, who has been focused on healing since Harwick’s tragic death.

As he continues to host “The Price Is Right,” a position he’s held since 2007, Carey appears to be gradually moving forward with his personal life while honoring the memory of his former fiancée.