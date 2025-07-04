‘What Was Her Problem?’: Black ‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Abruptly Quits Live Show, Leaving Host Drew Carey and Viewers Stunned

Many “The Price Is Right” viewers were shocked when longtime host Drew Carey had to explain why a contestant abruptly left the game show during a live taping.

On June 26, a Black woman named Kathy Young won workout equipment in the initial bidding round and earned the opportunity to take home a car by playing Gridlock. Unfortunately, Kathy failed to win the Toyota Corolla LE.

‘The Price Is Right’ host Drew Carey had to deal with an “emergency” during a taping after one contestant left abruptly. (Photo credit: therealpriceisright/Instagram)

Despite her coming up short in winning a new vehicle, fans still expected Kathy to return later to spin the Big Wheel as part of a three-person Showcase Showdown. However, only two players appeared on stage when “The Price Is Right” returned from a commercial break.

“We only have two Wheel spinners for the Showcase Showdown because our contestant, Kathy, had an emergency and she was unable to continue,” Carey, 67, told the audience.

The program’s longtime host resumed, “She’s not going to be able to continue. We’re going to have two spinners. Good luck to these two guys.” He added, “We hope Kathy is OK.”

A contestant named Tawab was victorious in the Showdown over his competitor, Brigit. According to TV Insider, the show eventually confirmed Kathy will still receive her prizes despite having to leave the program early.

#PriceIsRight viewers shocked as contestant suddenly quits the show. https://t.co/nS859pqyDb — TV Insider (@TVInsider) July 1, 2025

“We are pleased to share that Kathy has been invited to return as a special member of our audience for a future show taping,” read a statement to the outlet from “The Price Is Right” production.

The statement continued, “We look forward to the opportunity to welcome her back and extend our sincere thanks to Kathy — and to all of our loyal viewers —for being such an incredible part of our television family.”

Following the unprecedented televised incident, “Price Is Right” watchers hoped online to discuss what happened to Kathy and the fallout from her untimely exit from the show.

A Facebook user wondered, “What was her problem?” That comment led to a reply that read, “They have never said why she quit!”

“I’ve never in the history of watching this show seen two contestants at the wheel. I hope it was just an upset stomach or something,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“I hope she recovered. Hoping we’ll get an update from her somewhere,” wrote one person on the internet forum.

Another concerned poster stated, “She had an emergency and couldn’t continue. Let’s respect her privacy and not speculate further, as it’s not our business knowing. If she wants people to know, then maybe she’ll pop up in the comments.”

Since its debut in 1956, “The Price Is Right” has become a prominent staple on American television. The more famous, current version of the show was revived in 1972.

Late TV legend Bob Barker, who passed in 2023 at the age of 99, hosted the program from its 1972 premiere until he retired in 2007. Carey took over the hosting gig in October of that same year.

The Cleveland-born comedian celebrated reaching 10,000 episodes in February 2025. Season 34 of “The Price Is Right” came to an end on June 27. New installments are expected to debut on CBS in fall 2025, with Carey returning as the master of ceremonies.

It is not clear whether Kathy will be brought back for season 35. She at least walked away from her shortened appearance on the penultimate episode of the latest season with $749 worth of workout equipment.