‘My Beloved Former Boss’: Kathleen Bradley, ‘Friday’ Star and Black ‘Barker Beauty’ on ‘The Price Is Right,’ Remembers Game Show Host Bob Barker

Generations knew Bob Barker as the host of the longest-running game show in North American television history, “The Price is Right.” From 1972 to 2007, the animal rights activist was a morning television staple for households across the nation.

“Friday” actress Kathleen Bradley and the first Black “Barker Beauty” of “The Price Is Right” remembers the late game show host, Bob Barker. (Photo: kathleenbradley_mrsparker/Instagram)

While he was a beloved television personality to most, to a few he was a pioneer that changed their lives, and his death on Aug. 26 at 99 hit harder than one might imagine.

Actress and model Kathleen Bradley took to social media to share with her tens of thousands of followers how important he was to her career and life. Many know Bradley from her role as Mr. Parker Ice Cube’s hit movie, “Friday,” but before that, she was an on-air assistant on the game show.

“Rest in Heavenly Peace to my beloved former boss Bob Barker,” she began her reflection post.

“I am so grateful and honored to have spent 10 years on The Price is Right as the first African-American model to be one of Barker’s Beauties of the number one Emmy Award winning game show The Price is Right. He was a true legend of game shows, there will never be another like him,” Bradley extolled.

While there will never be another one like him, Bradley said her godson and the game show host shared the same birthday, Dec. 12.

The author of “Backstage at ‘The Price Is Right’ – Memoirs of a Barker Beauty” was featured on “The Price Is Right” before she was fired in 2000. She alleged she was abruptly let go following allegations from other women on the show, who filed several suits against Barker for wrongful termination, and age and gender discrimination.

During her time on the show, Bradley endured concerns about sexism, racism, and job security.

Another model that says she owes a great deal of her success to Barker is Vanna White. He introduced her to the game.

Many may associate her with her 41-year tenure on “Wheel of Fortune,” but the former Miss Georgia USA appeared on the Price Is Right before she started the show.

“When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on ‘Price Is Right’ and met Bob Barker,” White wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of her as a young 20-something bidding on an exercise set.

Adding, “Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you.”

When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on Price Is Right and met Bob Barker. Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/b4VTbI1DzF — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) August 27, 2023

Millions offered their flowers after his death was announced last weekend. Barker’s publicist Roger Neal issued a statement regarding his demise on Saturday, Aug. 26 on behalf of his longtime partner, Nancy Burnet.

It was short but summed up his demise: “The World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us.”

Apart from his role on “The Price Is Right,” Barker also served as the host of NBC’s “Truth or Consequences.”

According to NBC News, he started hosting the show in 1956 and continued for a span of 18 years. Prior to working on game shows, Barker established himself as a radio personality, notably on “The Bob Barker Show” in Burbank. This platform played a pivotal role in propelling his career into what it is known as today.

Barker was remembered as a “legend” and a “master of the game” during a special episode of “The Price Is Right” that aired Thursday, Aug. 31. It featured historic moments on the long-running game show and explained how the World War II veteran started his career in television.