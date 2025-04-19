‘The Hughleys’ Fans Stunned by Dee Jay Daniels’ Shocking Transformation After Beating Murder Charge and Disappearing for 12 Years

Twelve years after his murder charges were dropped, former child actor Dee Jay Daniels has emerged from the shadows of his past to make a striking television comeback.

The 36-year-old, who once charmed audiences as Michael Hughley, the precocious youngest son on the hit sitcom “The Hughleys,” recently appeared on Investigation Discovery’s docuseries with an appearance that left longtime fans doing double-takes – his once familiar face now covered in elaborate tattoos.

Daniels, whose real name is Dorjan Lyndell Daniels, starred in “The Hughleys” from 1998 to 2002.

“I like tattoos now,” Daniels explained during his appearance on “Child Stars Gone Violent,” part of the “Hollywood Demons” documentary series, according to The Sun.

Adding, “All these came when I was 18. I definitely didn’t have any when I was acting.”

The documentary delves beyond Daniels’ physical transformation to explore a pivotal chapter in his life.

In 2011, he was arrested following an altercation outside Chitiva’s Bar and Grill in Stockton, California, that resulted in the stabbing death of John Joseph “J.J.” Lewis. Daniels and two friends were charged with street terrorism and premeditated murder – charges that threatened to alter his future permanently.

What emerged as the most poignant aspect of Daniels’ story was the unexpected support he received from his former television father figure. Despite losing touch in the decade since their show ended, the comedian voluntarily appeared as a character witness during Daniels’ 2012 trial, demonstrating that their on-screen father-son relationship had transcended into real life.

“I felt esteemed, honored, that I haven’t talked to my pops in so long and the fact that he’s still my pops, and that we still have that pops/son relationship, because I didn’t know we had that,” Daniels shared in the documentary, his voice breaking with emotion as he recounted Hughley’s unwavering support.

While one of Daniels’ friends was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, Daniels himself was acquitted of all charges – an outcome he attributes significantly to the “King of Comedy’ star’s character testimony.

The pair eventually reconnected again in 2021 for an interview with VladTV where they discussed the trial and their enduring bond that had withstood the test of time and challenges.

Hughley’s dedication to Daniels reflected his real-life commitment to fatherhood.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier about “The Hughleys,” the comedian shared that “Playing an ‘iconic TV Dad’ was an amazing opportunity and opened up so many doors, it’s an experience I’ll never forget, but nothing compares to being a father to my 3 inspirations for the show.”

Viewers and social media users on Newsbreak expressed mixed reactions to Daniels’ transformed appearance.

‘What happened to this kid???!!!! What did they do to him.. when I say, ‘they,’ not sure, parents, Hollywood.. omg,” one person asked.

Some comments about his heavily tattooed appearance were less charitable, with one Newsbreak reader noting, “Face full of graffiti…. sheesh,” while another pessimistically observed, “Nobody putting him on tv looking like that.”

However, supportive fans defended the former child star against harsh judgments.

“I’m a huge fan, he was a great child actor, he is a grown man now, my mother always told her kids, never judge a book by its cover,” wrote one loyal viewer. “I bet he can still act, if he wanted to, cause he was a natural, and funny on the show. I just wish him the best, I would love to see him on the TV or in the movies, I mean who don’t have problems, and trying to fight those demons at the same time, I say leave him alone.”

Some fans posted clips on TikTok, shocked at his transformation.

Today, Daniels channels his creative energy into music, performing under the name Boi Truth. His complex journey provides an important counterpoint to simplified narratives about former child stars.

As one commenter thoughtfully observed, “Some of these child stars have such tragic stories.”

Not all former child actors face troubled paths, however. In a notable contrast, Major Ralph Woolfolk IV, who portrayed Dee Dee in the 1994 Nickelodeon sitcom “My Brother and Me,” has built an impressive career in law enforcement.

Now 39, Woolfolk serves as commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s Violent Crime Interdiction Section and was recently honored in Georgia State University’s “40 Under 40” program for his contributions to both the Atlanta and academic communities.

The “Child Stars Gone Violent” episode featuring Daniels premiered on March 31 on Investigation Discovery and is available for streaming on Max.