‘Damn I Didn’t Even Know That’: Fans Shocked as Officer Leading Investigation Tied to Lil Baby Is Exposed as Actor In Nickelodeon’s ‘My Brother and Me’

Rapper Lil Baby is currently at the center of a high-profile investigation led by an unexpected figure, who is a celebrity in his own right.

In a twist that has taken social media by storm, Major Ralph Woolfolk IV, the Atlanta police officer spearheading the case, has been identified as a former Nickelodeon child actor from the 1990s sitcom “My Brother and Me.”

Woolfolk, who portrayed Dee Dee in the beloved show that aired in 1994, now serves as commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s Violent Crime Interdiction Section. His unit is responsible for combating criminal street gang activity, firearms crime, and narcotics-related offenses in Atlanta.

At a press conference addressing a serious incident that occurred during a Lil Baby music video shoot in May 2024, Woolfolk delivered pointed remarks that have generated significant attention.

The incident reportedly left three men injured and sparked ongoing tensions between two rival groups — Lil Baby’s 4PF (Four Pockets Full) and Lil Durk’s OMF (Only My Family).

The investigation has led to the arrest of seven men in connection with a July incident that claimed the lives of 13-year-olds Lamon Fremon and JaKody Davis, with 11-year-old Dontavious Davis suffering injuries.

“The overall theme of this case is grown men playing gangster that left two of our children in graves and our communities in fear,” Woolfolk stated firmly. “Strength is about building community, not destroying it.”

He continued, “Lamon Freeman was allowed to be a teenager for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life, gang violence that was orchestrated by adults and cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper.”

Woolfolk further criticized the unnamed “Atlanta-based rapper” who “decided to go over into a rival gang stronghold and shoot a music video in a place that he knew he should not have been.”

Yikes! Atlanta police call #LilBaby a ‘coward’ after his video shoot in a rival neighborhood allegedly led to a shooting that killed two 13-year-olds at a teen’s birthday party. Seven people have been arrested. Thoughts? #41WithNellaD #411Uncut #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VbRy5cfP4p — 411 Uncut (@411Uncut_) February 26, 2025

While authorities never explicitly named Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, they suggested that subsequent violent incidents resulted from “cowardly actions” connected to the “Drip Too Hard” recording artist.

According to Fox 5, Lil Baby’s legal team has disputed any implications of their client’s involvement, calling the police statements “complete and total nonsense” and “disgraceful.”

His attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, emphasized that “bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful.”

The “Do We Have A Problem” chart-topper addressed the allegations on his Instagram stories, “Thanks for all the concerns, please don’t be misinformed by fake news!! I’m overly good.”

The revelation about Woolfolk’s background came after media outlet Kollege Kidd posted the connection on Instagram, leaving fans astounded by the dramatic career change. Social media erupted with disbelief as viewers of the classic Nickelodeon show processed the information.

“Y’all need to be some detectives lmao. How df yall be finding this out,” commented one surprised fan, while another asked, “Bro how tf yall find this.”

A third said, “Damn I Didn’t Even Know That.”

Another X user expressed shock at the stark contrast between Woolfolk’s current role and his former co-star’s alleged affiliations: “I’m actually still tripping at the fact that Dee Dee from My Brother and Me is a police Major and Alfie is a f—king Crip.”

According to reports and his own social media, Arthur Reggie III, who played Alfred “Alfie” Parker, Dee Dee’s cool older brother on the show, allegedly has connections to H60D, a section of the Rolling 60 Crip gang territory.

The comments continued pouring in as fans processed the surprising revelation.

“From a child star to a police officer,” noted one person.

Another quipped, “Aw so he just wanna be back in front of the cameras got it.”

One particularly animated comment referenced the show directly: “DD PLEASE SIT TF DOWN, BECAUSE GOO STAYED PUNKING YOU AND ALPHIE HAD TO STEP IN FOR YOU EVERY TIME!”

As someone else joked, “Chill out DeDe.”

Some fans used the revelation to take sides in the eternal children’s network rivalry, with one simply stating, “That’s why Disney was always better.”

Beyond the current controversy, Woolfolk has built an impressive career in law enforcement.

At 39, he has been recognized for his innovative approaches to policing. Prior to his promotion to major, he implemented analytics-focused processes and targeted responses within the city’s Special Enforcement Section.

A proud alumnus of Georgia State University, Woolfolk was recently honored in the institution’s “40 Under 40” program for 2024, celebrating his contributions to both the Atlanta and Georgia State communities. He actively serves in the Atlanta Police Department’s Secure Neighborhoods Program and provides Georgia State students with internship opportunities in law enforcement.

Woolfolk, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.’s Alpha Rho chapter, continues to support the Criminal Justice Program in the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.

As the investigation continues with authorities offering a $25,000 reward for additional information, many online remain fascinated by Woolfolk’s remarkable journey from Nickelodeon star to leading one of Atlanta’s most significant criminal investigations.

