‘Unacceptable’: California Woman Who Proudly Calls Black Woman the N-Word Nine Times In Viral Video, Reportedly Unconsolable After Being Exposed; Now Faces Hate Crime Investigation

Police in the California Bay Area are investigating an incident in which a woman aimed a vulgar, racist tirade at a Black woman that was recorded and posted online, where it garnered millions of views.

In the video, a dark-toned woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car calls a Black woman the N-word incessantly, insults her “fake a— eyelashes,” and tells her to “Get outta my face, you f—ing n—a .”

A California woman was caught on camera spewing a racial slur. (Photo: X/@KennedyTheGreat)

As the woman repeatedly spews the N-word, the victim tells her to stop calling her the slur, saying “Stop sitting here calling me a n— because you want me to put hands on you so bad you racist—.”

The 15-second clip cuts off there, but not before the person recording pans over to show the license plate of the car belonging to the woman who launched into the racist outburst. The video was posted and reshared on multiple social platforms, drawing nearly 50 million views on X.

‼️Racist calls a black women N*GGER repeatedly



📍Pear Street Bistro pic.twitter.com/ZCvEErjYIF — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) April 15, 2025

Local media reports place the scene of the confrontation at a public parking lot behind a restaurant in Pinole, California.

The restaurant owner told NBC Bay Area that on Sunday, April 13, a bartender saw the woman in the video at the bar by herself, where she ordered food, but no alcohol. The staff member said the woman was at the bar for about 10 minutes before leaving. Soon after, police arrived and pulled into the parking lot.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said the verbal assault came out of nowhere.

“It’s quite unfortunate the verbiage she was using. It’s unacceptable,” the victim told KTVU. “I don’t understand why she was using it towards anybody in public at all. She’s obviously not supposed to be using that type of vulgar language.”

It’s unclear what led up to the outburst, but authorities said they’re investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“Due to the nature of the verbal exchange between the involved parties, the incident has been classified as a hate incident and is currently under investigation by the department’s criminal investigation bureau,” the Pinole Police Department said.

“Seeing the footage, I’m disturbed, I’m outraged. The use of racial slurs, everything from racist anti-Black rhetoric, is not welcome anywhere, especially in the city of Pinole,” Pinole Mayor Cameron Sasai said.

The woman in the video has not been formally identified yet, but according to KTVU, she was charged earlier this year for repeatedly stealing items from an Ulta Beauty store.

According to KTVU, the mother of the woman caught on camera is sad and has been crying constantly after learning about the video.