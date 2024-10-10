‘He Had It Coming’: White Man Learns the Hard Way After Racist Outburst Targeting Black Riders on Subway, Resurfaced Video Shows

A video showing the moment a white subway rider in London was knocked unconscious after going on a racist tirade against Black passengers is getting some fresh attention online.

The clip shows a man in a blue shirt and khaki shorts yelling, “This is my home, and you’re all going back. You know it as well!”

Someone on the train asks the man where they will return to, to which the man responds, “You know where you’re going back.”

Video shows Billy Steele being punched in the face. (Photo: X video screenshot/True Fights)

As the back-and-forth continues, the video cuts to the moments the man begins swinging on handrails and repeatedly singing, “They’re lesser than us,” before telling a group of young Black men on the train, “You’re my pets.”

After the train stops, three Black men begin to step off the train while staring the racist rider down. Suddenly, one of the three men punches the rider in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The video was recently posted to the r/AbruptChaos board on Reddit, drawing several hundred comments, but was originally recorded in 2020 and went viral right after it started circulating online.

According to the Daily Mail, the rider, Billy Steele, turned himself into police after the incident but never planned to press charges against the man who punched him. Steele reportedly worked for his wealthy family-owned construction firm at the time.

“He doesn’t want the man who hit him to be punished,” his mother told the outlet. “He is getting help for his behavior.”

Steele has also reportedly incited multiple violent incidents before.

“I believe he needs help for his mental health,” a former friend told Daily Mail, “I haven’t really spoken to him from the turn of the year due to his behavior.”

Most commenters weren’t surprised by the violence that occurred on the train after Steele launched into his outburst.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” someone wrote. “While he had it coming and totally deserved it, this will, unfortunately, confirm in his head that he’s right about his views,” another person added.

One Reddit user mentioned the video’s age, and another responded, “But the message is evergreen; chat s***, get banged.”