‘Fat Black …’: Knife-Wielding Alabama Man Loses Job After Racist Tirade in Shopping Center Goes Viral

An Alabama man was fired from his job after he was caught on a viral video hurling racially charged insults at a group of Black people after allegedly pulling a knife on one of them.

The 30-second clip, originally posted by @livysotoxicccc on TikTok, shows the encounter between three Black individuals and two white men in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Huntsville, Alabama.

A video showing a racially charged encounter between two white men and three Black people in Huntsville, Alabama went viral online and led to one man’s job termination. (Photos: TikTok/@livysotoxicccc)

Video of the encounter went viral after popular internet sleuths like @thatdaneshguy shared it and identified the men as Spencer Wooster and Brent Jones.

In the clip, Wooster is seen flipping the camera off with his middle finger, while Jones is heard calling a Black woman, “F—king fat black b—h.”

As the pair walk away, Jones continues launching insults.

“Get in the car with your little skinny d—k a— black man.”

Surprised by the profanities, the woman behind the camera exclaims that Jones just hit someone in her group and pans the camera over to the men’s vehicle and to a bystander who is also recording the encounter.

In a follow-up video, @livysotoxicccc explained that she and her two friends had just left church and visited the shopping center to get something to eat. They were sitting in their car eating when one of her friends suddenly spilled his drink.

As he opens the door and begins cleaning out the ice, the two men pull up in their car to try to park in the spot next to them. Moments later, Jones exited the vehicle and started yelling at @livysotoxicccc’s friend. When her friend went to his trunk to retrieve a towel and continue his clean-up, Jones approached him again shouting, “Pull the gun out the car!”

Jones allegedly pushed @livysotoxicccc’s friend and pulled out a pocket knife.

“It’s like he was waiting to start something with somebody,” @livysotoxicccc said.

The clip triggered a response from Huntsville car dealership Bill Penney Toyota who informed the public that Jones had been fired from his job after company leaders saw the video.

“At Bill Penney Motor Co., we hold ourselves and our team members to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and respect,” the statement reads. “After careful consideration, we want to clarify that Brent Jones is no longer an employee of our company.”

The group who was verbally assaulted said they called the police and pressed charges.

“Be vigilant about situations when you’re in situations like this, especially if you’re Black,” @livysotoxicccc said. “Always record, always pull out your phone.”