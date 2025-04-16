‘Don’t Leave Your Girl Around D’: Marlon Wayans Drops Bombshell About Brother Damon Also Stealing His Girl Weeks After Damon Admitted to Dating Nephew’s Ex

Funnyman Marlon Wayans isn’t one to bite his tongue even when it comes to his own family.

The comedian recently had a run-in with TMZ at LAX, where he cracked jokes at the expense of his older brother, fellow funnyman Damon Wayans. In true Wayans fashion, Marlon didn’t hold back, putting Damon on front street and calling him out as the “girlfriend-stealing bandit” of the family.

Marlon Wayans makes a joke out of his brother’s outlandish dating habit, cheekish-ly revealing that he also dated his ex-girlfriend. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

According to Marlon, Damon has a bit of a reputation when it comes to romance, hinting that his big brother doesn’t always respect boundaries — especially when it comes to women who may have dated other members of the family.

This revelation follows Damon’s own admission just weeks ago on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast that he once dated his nephew’s ex-girlfriend after his divorce in the early 2000s.

“Damon … you gotta stop doing that. That’s not the first time. Damon is the girlfriend-stealing bandit in the Wayans family. You going to stop this,” Marlon told TMZ reporters, looking directly into the camera as if speaking to his brother.

The brotherly call-out continued when asked if his nephew ever confronted Damon about his behavior.

Marlon creatively responded by adapting Usher’s hit song “My Way” with personalized lyrics: “Don’t bring your girl around D, true player for real. … Damon got an Usher chain … after tonight … don’t bring the girl around me.”

Beyond the musical warning, Marlon emphasized the unwritten family code that his brother has repeatedly broken.

“Damon, stop doing that, seriously. It’s terrible. It’s not what brothers and siblings and uncles and nephews do,” he continued.

According to Marlon, Damon’s taste appears indiscriminate — “even the ugly ones … he take them all.”

To illustrate his point, Marlon shared a personal story about bringing home a woman he believed would be safe from his brother’s charm.

He described her as “unusually short… stocky… [and] only had three fingers,” yet claimed Damon still showed interest, saying (in Marlon’s impression of his brother): “Oh, it’s something sexy about that little one. She makes me feel a certain way.”

The TMZ interviewer, seemingly shocked, asked for confirmation: “So that wasn’t the first?” Marlon’s reply was definitive: “No. He’s a bandit.”

What was not definitive is if Marlon was serious or making a joke out of this awkward family dynamic.

Social media erupted with reactions when TMZ shared the interview on Instagram.

Commenters quickly dubbed Damon “The Original Mr. Steal ya girl,” while another observed “he likes his already seasoned by family.”

Creative wordplay rounded out the reactions with: “He saw a dame N found his way in (Wayan).”

The Jackson family comparison was inevitable, with one person asking, “What in the Jackson 5 ish is going on here?”

Not everyone found humor in the situation, as evinced by the comment “Trying to make a joke but that s—t is weird!! You nephew laid dint with her first!! Ugh!!!”

This family drama gained national attention when Damon talked about to Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay.”

Damon Wayans on dating and falling in love with the same woman that his nephew dated. pic.twitter.com/DYAZbEB9LH — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 3, 2025

The 63-year-old comedy legend discussed dating a woman his nephew had previously been involved with. When Sharpe expressed shock at this boundary-crossing, Damon compared it to “Jackson 5” dynamics.

He humorously mentioned the Jackson family as a prime example — specifically Jermaine Jackson marrying his brother Randy’s ex, Alejandra Oaziaza, in 1995. That decision made for a family tree where children became both cousins and half-siblings.

The “Homie Don’t Play That” creator downplayed the seriousness of his nephew’s prior relationship, stating, “It wasn’t like they were in love.”

While talking to the host, Damon explained that after his divorce from Lisa Thorner following 16 years of marriage, he had been alone for two years before meeting this woman around 2001 or 2002.

His approach to the situation was surprisingly casual: Simply asking his nephew about their history before proceeding with the relationship himself.

While Damon didn’t name names during a recent interview, observers believe and hints he dropped while doting on the woman suggest he was referring to Charity Duplechan, now the host of “Unbelievably Vegan With Chef Charity” on Max.

Damon praised her Le Cordon Bleu training during the podcast, suggesting her culinary talent may have been part of her appeal.

Even with a little drama of their own, Damon says the Wayans family remains strong. He admits family gatherings can be “awkward,” but the bond between the siblings hasn’t weakened. The Wayans were honored this year with an NAACP Hall of Fame Award, and they’re still working together. Marlon recently guest-starred on Damon’s CBS show

“Poppa’s House,” which was directed by their sister Kim.

Marlon’s playful jabs at Damon are just another chapter in their legendary family story, proof that no matter what, the Wayans keep it tight. Love, laughs, and loyalty continue to be the foundation.