‘He Doesn’t Even Look Like the Same Person!’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son’s Dramatic Body Makeover Breaks the Internet

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s children has gone through a noticeable body transformation over the past several years.

The actor, 77, fathered four children with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt born in 1989, Christina Schwarzenegger born in 1991, Patrick Schwarzenegger born in 1993, and Christopher Schwarzenegger born in 1997.

Arnold also fathered a fifth child, Joseph Baena, with his housekeeper. Baena also was born in 1997 during the former Republican California governor’s 25-year marriage.

Days after celebrating National Siblings Day on April 10, fans online still seem to be talking about a photo the oldest, Katherine, shared of herself, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher on her verified Instagram account.

Most pointed out Christopher’s dramatic weight loss was after beginning his fitness journey five years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

Arnold praised his son for earning a college degree from Michigan with a 2020 post on Instagram that included a photoshopped pic of the psychology major before he dropped a significant number of pounds.

“Christopher, you are a champion, and I love you. I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years,” Arnold wrote on the social media app.

He continued, “But walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.”

(L) Christopher seen on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (R) Christopher Schwarzenegger, at “The White Lotus” Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere held at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

For Christopher’s 24th birthday in September 2021, Arnold also expressed pride in his son’s fitness routine with a heartfelt Instagram caption. The action-movie icon highlighted Chris taking boxing, weightlifting, stretching, and cycling classes.

In August 2023, paparazzi caught Chris flaunting a leaner frame while out in his hometown of Los Angeles. The usually private Hollywood scion shocked observers with his slimmed-down physique.

The #NationalSiblingDay image of Christopher on his sister Katherine’s Instagram page last week still led to numerous comments about the years-long change in his body structure.

“He looks great, regardless of how he lost the weight!! Handsome,” a Daily Mail reader wrote in the outlet’s comment section. A second person stated, “Does not even look like the same person. Amazing.”

“He was looking rather unhealthy. Glad he dropped some weight. Having a comfortable lifestyle can make someone lazy and fat,” suggested another person. And a commenter noted, “He looks incredible now.”

That’s a wrap on White Lotus Season 3 🪷

6.5 in Thailand. What an experience. Can’t wait for yall to see this next year!! pic.twitter.com/rPJsK9CWgf — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) August 9, 2024

While Chris has mostly remained out of the spotlight, his four siblings have embraced being public figures. Patrick scored a breakout acting role in season three of HBO’s “The White Lotus” murder mystery series.

Katherine authored the “Good Night, Sister” and “Maverick and Me” children’s books as well as “The Gift of Forgiveness” self-improvement book. Like her mother, Katherine married an actor. She married to “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt in 2018.

Christina co-produced the hour-long Netflix documentary “Take Your Pills,” which covered college students and working adults who use the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall.

Christopher’s half-brother, Joseph, followed in their dad’s footsteps by becoming a bodybuilder and an actor. He entered the world of reality television by competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”