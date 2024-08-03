‘Disrespectful’: Festival Under Attack After Patti Labelle ‘Struggles’ and Gasps for Water During Performance Video

The good people of Sacramento, California, were thrilled to see R&B legend Patti LaBelle take center stage at their annual state fair. The singing icon, who turned 80 years old earlier this year, was set to headline the Toyota Concert Series at the 2024 California State Fair on Saturday, July 20.

Despite extensive promotion and marketing efforts to draw fans to the Golden 1 Stage, no one prepared for the scorching weather to be a challenge to their special musical guest.

Patti Labelle struggles to sing while asking for water during performance. (Photo: @mspattilabelle/Instagram.)

The high temperature of the day peaked at 103 degrees, and it was still 88 degrees by the time the veteran singer took the stage for the 8 p.m. showtime.

Like the consummate professional she is, LaBelle pushed through.

However, during one of her most iconic songs, she became noticeably parched. A TikTok video captures the moment when LaBelle with her voice scratchy and strained, pleaded for “water” in the middle of singing “Somebody Loves You Baby.”

Audience members expressed immediate concern. One person yelled, “Lord Jesus.” Another person said, “You about to go viral.”

Eventually, someone asked, “Is she OK?” and another voice acknowledged the intense heat, saying, “It is hella hot out here.”

As the clip circulated on social media, outrage grew among fans who criticized the production team for not ensuring the Grammy-winning vocalist had everything she needed, particularly water, given the extreme heat and the demanding nature of her performance.

“Why didn’t they have Patti LaBelle water,” one X user asked. Another quipped, “My people are so unserious about everything. Auntie up there with a desert throat and sis talking about ‘it is a lil hot out here.’”

Expressing distress and helplessness, one person posted a Sponge Bob Square Pants Gif with the caption, “Auntie Pattie omg.”

A fourth fan highlighted the singer’s health, writing, “They know Auntie Patti is a diabetic. Having her in SUMMER heat without proper hydration is disrespectful.”

Throughout her hours-long performance, LaBelle gave it her all.

Dressed in a white, green, black, and blue polka dot cotton poncho, she bopped across the stage, delivering a memorable show.

In another clip, just before singing “If You Asked Me To,” she was presented with a large bouquet of roses and teased the crowd about Celine Dion, who covered the song, saying, “Don’t get it twisted, I did it first.”

By the time she performed her hit single “Lady Marmalade,” LaBelle had changed into an all-yellow suit and a blunt cut bob wig.

Despite the frog in her throat, fans noted that it did not interfere with the overall concert. LaBelle, ever the professional, continued to deliver a flawless performance.

“Multi-Grammy award-winner Patti LaBelle had a coughing spell during her Saturday night performance at the California State Fair,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “But the 80-year-old singer didn’t let it stop her from delivering a powerful and memorable set featuring her hit songs ‘If Only You Knew,’ ‘On My Own,’ ‘Lady Marmalade,’ and ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’”

After turning 80, LaBelle shows no sign of slowing down. In August, she is booked at the Primm Valley Casino Resorts for one night only ( Aug. 10) and another show at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, (Aug. 11).

September is even more busy with her touring from Sept. 7 to 12, stopping at smaller towns like the Atlanta suburb of Mableton, Georgia, and Biloxi, Mississippi.