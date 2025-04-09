‘This Makes Me So Mad’: H&M Faces Call for Boycott After Viral Video Shows Employee Flat Out Refusing to Serve Two Black Shoppers, Taking Merchandise Away and Asking Them to Leave

A video circulating on social media shows a group of two Black girls questioning purported shoplifting accusations that a security guard made at an H&M store after a staff member asked the group to leave and didn’t provide a reason.

The viral has ignited calls for boycott as many accuse the employee of racial profiling.

The video starts with a security guard escorting the girls who are sisters to a store employee after it appears they were asked to leave the clothing store.

H&M employee refuses services to two young Black girls but doesn’t provide a reason. (Credit: yoitsnoela/TikTok)

“We’re gonna go ahead and just refuse service. There’s no reason, that’s what we’re gonna go ahead and do today,” the employee tells the girls as she takes clothing items from them.

“So why do we have to leave the store?” one girl asks.

“Because we’re just refusing service, we don’t have to have a reason,” the worker responds.

When the girls press the matter to learn why they have to leave when they were merely shopping, the employee repeats the same response, saying she doesn’t have to have a reason to refuse service.

“This is ridiculous,” one girl says. “This is really happening.”

Another girl questions the worker further, pointing to the security guard’s accusations that they were once caught shoplifting at the store.

“So you’ve seen us steal before? Is that what you’re saying?” the girl asks.

“Nobody said that at all,” the employee states.

“That’s what he said,” another girl says, indicating what the security guard communicated. “That’s what he said. That we’re repeat shoplifters?”

“We’ve seen you in here before,” the employee states.

When the girls state they haven’t visited the store in some time, the employee told them that the staff members have seen them “plenty of times before.”

When one girl continues to deny the claims and asks for a surveillance photo for confirmation the employee states, “I don’t need you to show you guys.”

She continues, “I’m refusing service to you guys today. I’ve asked you guys to please leave the store. I don’t need you guys to get violent or anything like that.”

“Violence?!” the girls exclaim in surprise, before deciding to leave. “Let’s go.”

“How are we getting violent?” one girl says while the group is being escorted out by the guard.

“Violence is crazy,” another says. “I can’t believe this is actually happening.”

The viral clip has drawn reactions across the web. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin commented on a the clip posted to Atlanta Black Star’s Instagram with a simple declaration “racial profiling is illegal.”

The sisters who confirmed the store which was located in Coronado Center shopping mall in Alberqurque, New Mexico received over 15,000 comments to their video on TikTok.

Many were eager to boycott the store and it to a growing list of retailers who are facing backlash recently for rolling back their DEI initiatives. Big box retailer Target has felt the greatest brunt of recent boycotts.

“H&M you wanna go hangout with target???,” asked one user. “Contact the store and management, send them the video, time to boycott H&M,” another user.

One user claimed to have filed a complaint, “I just called and filed a compliant and the agent let me know H&M has already FIRED the racist!”

Another added, “Wow, this was textbook profiling. I’m sorry you all experienced this. You handled the situation well and did everything right. The workers who profiled you need to be held accountable.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the sisters who confirmed they’ve obtained an attorney who advised them to refrain from making a comment.

Numerous clips similar to this one that have made waves online show Black shoppers alleging cases of racial profiling after recording their encounters with employees at clothing retailers.

Last September, a man recorded his interaction with a loss prevention officer at a Ross Dress for Less who accused him of stealing shoes, radioed staff members to call the police, then later walked his accusations back.

That same month, a Wisconsin woman went viral when she accused staff members at a local TJ Maxx store of racial profiling after she and her boyfriend were followed around the store by multiple employees.

Weeks later, another Black woman recorded her confrontation with a staff member at a Kohl’s store who she alleged was following her through the store.

A 2023 study published by the State of Racial Profiling in American Retail surveyed more than 1,000 Black shoppers, 90 percent of whom said they have experienced racial profiling while buying or browsing. More than 75 percent reported that they were either followed or closely watched.