‘Inexcusable’: 2-Year-Old Black Girl ‘Needlessly Died’ At Atlanta-Area Hospital After Staff Wasted 20 Minutes Before Administering Injection for Allergic Reaction, Lawsuit Claims

On Oct. 7, Bethelhem Getu Hundie and Getahun Birhanu brought their 2-year-old daughter Maya to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center’s emergency room after she was bitten by fire ants.

While fire ant bites aren’t usually lethal they can, in rare cases, cause severe allergic reactions. Maya, it turns out, was one of the unlucky ones.

Bethelhem Getu Hundie and Getahun Birhanu file lawsuit alleging negligence in their daughter’s preventable death. (Credit: Lawsuit)

Her allergic symptoms were clearly evident but virtually ignored, according to the parents, who have filed a lawsuit against the hospital’s parent company and the attending physician, Dr. Richisa Salazar

Maya’s breathing was labored, causing her to wheeze, the lawsuit said. She had also broken out in a rash.

But the parents allege it took 20 minutes before the ER staff administered an injection of epinephrine, used in “life-threatening allergic reactions caused by insect bites or stings, foods, medications, latex, and other causes,” according to MedLine Plus.

That delay was crucial. Maya’s respiratory distress worsened, the complaint obtained by Atlanta Black Star states.

Meanwhile, a bigger problem surfaced. After Maya was sedated, the doctor found there was no pediatric intubation equipment available at the hospital, located in Snellville, about 35 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The lawsuit alleges she should have confirmed that equipment was on hand before using “rapid sequence intubation” drugs etomidate and

succinylcholine.

Ultimately, the doctor was unable to insert a breathing tube into the child’s airway. Meanwhile, the etomidate and succinylcholine slowly paralyzed the 2-year-old.

“Maya’s parents looked on helplessly as their daughter slowly died from lack of oxygen,” the complaint states.

Ann Dietrich, an expert witness contracted by Maya’s legal representatives, testified Salazar perpetrated at least “one act or omission constituting gross professional negligence.”

The law firm representing the grieving parents believed Maya’s death was preventable.

“Maya’s death was 100% preventable,” said Lloyd Bell, founding partner of Bell Law Firm.

“If only the hospital staff had promptly administered epinephrine, Maya would still be alive. If only the hospital had the proper equipment to intubate a child, Maya would still be alive. Hospitals must be prepared to treat their most vulnerable patients. The failures at Piedmont Eastside, from delayed treatment to inadequate resources, were not only negligent but inexcusable.

The press release also revealed the firm was behind two additional cases brought against the doctor. “It is particularly concerning that Dr. Salazar, who played a key role in this tragedy, has been named in two other medical malpractice cases filed by our firm. Patterns of negligence like this must be exposed and addressed.”

The complaint notes that in 2019, a $375,000 medical malpractice judgment and a second $350,000 medical malpractice judgment were awarded against Salazar, according to Georgia Composite Medical Board records.

The lawsuit also names nurse Roshayla Bracely, who triaged Maya, claiming her failure to promptly administer the injection of epinephrine constituted another act of gross negligence.

Maya’s parents are seeking damages of more than $10,000 “for the conscious pain and suffering experienced by Maya as a result of defendants’ negligence” and for her medical and funeral costs, the complaint says. They’re asking for a jury to be seated for trial, according to the complaint.