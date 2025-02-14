‘Outrageous … Negligence’: Woman Who Suffered Persistent Bodily Pains for Decades Discovers Tube Was Left Inside Her Body for 35 Years After Complicated C-Section, Files Lawsuit

A woman is taking a Wisconsin hospital to court for allegedly leaving a feeding tube in her body 35 years ago when she was put on life support after giving birth to twins.

Deborah Lowe told local news outlets in Milwaukee that she had been suffering crippling physical pain since 1989 when she gave birth at 25 years old.

She was admitted to the Mount Sinai Medical Center, which has since been renamed Aurora Sinai Medical Center, where she underwent a C-section and suffered complications during her delivery.

Deborah Lowe in tears after recalling her painful experience over the last few decades. (Credit: WISN Video Screengrab)

According to the lawsuit cited by WISN, she had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy and spent two months in a coma on a feeding tube. Her twins did not survive.

After she recovered and was discharged from the hospital, Lowe said her life changed drastically. She suffered persistent stomach aches and pains for decades, forcing her to seek help from doctors and undergo several procedures.

“Since 1989, I couldn’t do things. I had migraines, shortness of breath, and my stomach constantly swelled,” Lowe told reporters at a press conference.

It wasn’t until April 2024 that her doctor finally figured out the issue during an operation to remove a boil from her colon — a feeding tube from the day she gave birth that was lodged inside her body.

“They took my whole life,” Lowe said. “I was only 25 years old, and I couldn’t have no more kids, now I’m still going through things. I can’t do things I used to do.”

Now, she’s suing the Aurora Sinai Medical Center for medical malpractice and gross negligence.

“This is probably the most outrageous alleged negligence that I think I’ve ever seen before,” Lowe’s attorney B’Ivory LaMarr said.

Lowe’s suit demands a trial by jury, compensatory damages, and the medical staff involved in her delivery and patient care in 1989 to be held accountable.

“How could they do this,” Lowe said. “Who could make this mistake? This is too much, I shouldn’t have to go through this.”

According to CBS58 and FOX6 News, hospital officials confirmed that they had been legally notified about the complaint, but did not provide further comment.