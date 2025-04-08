‘They’re Trying to Stop People from Donating …?’: Efforts to Dismantle Karmelo Anthony’s $200K Fundraiser Fail as Lawyer Pushes for Lesser Charges Amid Need to Protect Family from Threats

Lawyers for a young Black sports star accused of fatally stabbing a white student from another high school at a Dallas-area track meet said they are working with prosecutors to get the murder charge against him reduced, while the family of the accused faced racist threats from the community.

The attorneys, Billy Clark and Kim T. Cole, said they are collaborating with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office to reach an agreement aimed at securing a more appropriate legal resolution for 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who remains jailed in connection with the April 2 slaying of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Karmelo Anthony’s family reportedly facing threats as community tensions heightened. (Credit: Kevin Hayes Facebook)

“Karmelo like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process,’” the attorneys said. “We are committed to ensuring that Karmelo’s rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system.”

Clark and Cole said their top priority is securing a fair trial for Anthony — and that starts with lowering what they called an “excessive” $1 million bond as Anthony was still being held at the Collin County Jail, according to court papers.

Meanwhile, Anthony’s parents issued a statement April 7, expressing deep sorrow “that a life was lost” and offering condolences and prayers to the victim’s family, but urging the public not to jump to conclusions as the authorities work to uncover the truth.

“This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth,” the statement read in part.

Anthony, a student at Centennial High School, was arrested after Metcalf, a Memorial High School student, was stabbed to death at Kuykendall Stadium, where the UIL District 11-5A track meet was taking place north of Dallas. The attack happened at 10 a.m., police said.

So far there is no indication that race played a role, as Anthony is Black and Metcalf, the victim, was white.

However, a North Texas civil and human rights group has demanded a fair and unbiased investigation, citing “disturbing and racially motivated threats” made against the Anthony family in the wake of the tragedy.

Minister Dominique Alexander, president and founder of the Next Generation Action Network, said the Anthony family has been doxxed, with their photos and home address circulated online.

Kari Ordas, owner of Halo Pizzeria in Frisco, where Austin Metcalf worked part-time, has stepped in to support the family. Ordas also launched a GoFundMe and plans to host a fundraiser at the pizzeria soon to help with funeral and legal expenses.

Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, also started a GoFundMe, and together with Ordas’ efforts, have raised nearly $250,000.

But a legal defense fund for Karmelo Anthony on GiveSendGo has come under fire, with accusations of fraud fueling a viral social media campaign aimed at undermining support for Anthony, whom many believe is innocent.

One conservative account on X, known as Ladylawyer, launched a personal crusade against the fundraiser, posting regular updates as she pushed to have it taken down—drawing criticism for what some saw as performative outrage.

Hold up, they're trying to stop people from donating to Karmelo Anthony's legal fund?



Sounds very Marxist to me… https://t.co/HnAKIvNcWv — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 7, 2025

“As promised, I have contacted GiveSendGo and filed a claim for fraud committed by the family of Karmelo Anthony,” the influencer wrote. “Being limited to 1000 characters is limiting enough, without being able to provide evidence. However, I did include 2 links confirming the purpose of the Fund, as well as a link to the now-defunct GoFundMe account with the exact same photo. Additionally, I provided my phone number for any questions they may have, and hope they do their due diligence as GoFundMe did. We will watch their next move.”

Critics pointed out the double standard, noting that many of Anthony’s detractors were vocal defenders of Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim after he shot and killed two people during the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Y’all said 17 yr old Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in killing two people with an AR 15 because he felt threatened,” public figure and religious leader Bishop Talbert Swan noted on X. “17 yr old Karmelo Anthony was defending himself when he killed Austin Metcalf with a knife and y’all think he deserves to go to prison. I wonder whyTE.”

Y’all said 17 yr old Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in killing two people with an AR 15 because he felt threatened.



17 yr old Karmelo Anthony was defending himself when he killed Austin Metcalf with a knife and y’all think he deserves to go to prison.



I wonder whyTE. pic.twitter.com/MqvV1ShLaM — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 6, 2025

Rittenhouse was later acquitted of all charges.

Another conservative account on X joined the charge to dismantle Anthony’s fundraiser, echoing calls for its removal and fueling the online campaign to cut off his legal support.

“Jacob Wells of GiveSendGo refuses to take down Karmelo Anthony’s fundraiser, I can’t believe I have to say this but stabbing someone in the heart because they asked you to leave their tent (after you chose to trespass) is not self defense, I’m boycotting this company,” this person wrote.

Before the stabbing, one witness told investigators they were sitting with Metcalf under their school’s tent during the track meet when a boy they didn’t recognize — later identified as Anthony — approached them.

The witness said Metcalf told Anthony to back off and leave the tent. That’s when Anthony allegedly grabbed his gym bag, opened it, reached inside, and warned, “Touch me and see what happens.”

One witness said Metcalf made physical contact with Anthony, while another claimed Metcalf actually grabbed him. Seconds later a knife was plunged into the victim’s chest, and Anthony reportedly ran off as Metcalf clutched his bleeding wound.

Hunter Metcalf, the victim’s twin, was among the first to rush to his side, desperately trying to keep his brother alive until help arrived.

The victim’s father, Jeff Metcalf, said his surviving son recalled the account of Austin’s final moments.

“He told me, ‘I looked at him, his eyes – he was gone, he wasn’t breathing,’” Jeff Metcalf said, according to CBS News Texas. Metcalf was rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

The campus killing has left the small suburban community stunned, with an unthinkable tragedy casting a grim shadow over the Frisco Independent School District and sparking racial tensions in some pockets of the city.

More than 30 people witnessed the attack, with police saying a black knife was used to stab Metcalf once in the chest. After the stabbing, the knife was thrown into the bleachers, where it was later recovered by authorities.

Witnesses told police that Anthony fled immediately after the attack but remained at the scene. He was arrested after police arrived and escorted off the track in handcuffs.

Despite an innocent boy’s death, Anthony’s relatives defended his actions, suggesting a previous rivalry may have sparked tensions between him and Metcalf, however, according to witnesses, the two boys didn’t know each other.

Kevin Hayes, who said he is a family member of Anthony’s, claimed the killing was self-defense in a now-viral Facebook post. Hayes called Anthony a “respectful well-manned young man,” and “a 4.0 student with multiple college officers” as well as a “kid with zero criminal history.”

He stated that Anthony “defended himself against violent aggressors.” He described the victim and his twin brother as bullies, alleging they tried to “jump him,” took Anthony’s “belongings, broke his phone, and stomped on it.”

However, police have not corroborated this account, and Hayes is not known to have been an eyewitness to the event.

In a letter addressed to Frisco officials, the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) claimed that several students and coaches who witnessed the incident have yet to be contacted or interviewed by investigators.

Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson stated that the city remains committed to a full and thorough investigation and is maintaining ongoing communication with the Anthony family throughout the process.

“The reported threats against the Anthony family are unacceptable,” Pierson said in a statement. “Our department will continue to actively interact with the Anthony family to ensure their safety.”

Immediately after the stabbing, Anthony reportedly told the arresting officer, “I was protecting myself” before he was even asked about his role, according to the arrest report.

As the officer led Anthony away, the suspect reportedly told him that Metcalf had “put his hands on” him. Additionally, as he was taken to the patrol car, Anthony inquired whether his alleged actions could be considered self-defense.

After another badge arrived, the arresting officer informed him that he had the alleged perpetrator in custody, to which Anthony interjected, “I’m not alleged, I did it,” police said, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

As Anthony sat in the back of the patrol vehicle, the officer noticed fresh blood on his left middle finger, a detail noted in the arrest report. The affidavit also stated that Anthony asked the officer if Metcalf would be OK, the station reported.

Attorney Mike Howard indicated that proving self-defense in this case could be difficult, especially since the victim was unarmed. He added that prosecutors may focus on the possibility that Anthony’s actions somehow provoked Metcalf’s response.

“A person claiming self-defense cannot provoke the incident and then claim self-defense when they act,” Howard told WFAA, adding that the defense could try to argue that Anthony was afraid for his life and panicked. “It becomes a fact question that’s really going to come down to what the witnesses say happened.”

The UIL track meet, originally scheduled for this week, was postponed and moved to Little Elm High School. The district has pledged to inform families of new security measures in the coming days.

Last week, the victim’s father spoke publicly for the first time with WFAA, sharing his grief over his son and recounting the events surrounding his brutal death.

He expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support, tributes, and love from the community in light of Wednesday’s tragic incident.

“Money will never bring my son back, but I need to take care of what’s left and his twin brother,” Jeff Metcalf said.

Metcalf also expressed disappointment over social media users turning his son’s death into a platform for political or racial debate, calling it disheartening.

“This is not a race issue. This is not a black and white issue. I don’t want someone stepping up on their soapbox trying to politicize this. Unless you were there, unless you saw it: don’t spread gossip,” Metcalf said.

In response to Anthony’s self-defense claim, Metcalf expressed disbelief, stating he couldn’t understand how a simple request to move at a school track meet could justify stabbing someone.

“If you’re caught, the best thing you’re going to do is lie your way out of it,” Metcalf said. “The truth will come out — there were too many people there who saw what happened.”