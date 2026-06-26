‘Sad as Hell’: Nosy White Neighbor Calls Cops on Black Woman at Community Pool, and Officer Reportedly Can’t Hide His Laughter

One Black woman’s summertime fun was quickly sidelined when a nosy white neighbor called the police on her at a community pool.

Whether Nataasja Drake lives at the Michigan apartment complex or was there visiting her mother is unclear. But what’s certain is the cold reception she received from a white woman who, while being filmed, told her she was “mouthy” before calling authorities.

Drake filmed part of the encounter and uploaded it to Instagram, captioning the video “Swimming While Being Black.”

Video stills shows a woman who called the police for another woman at a community pool. (Photos: X/B1 Tucker Carlson)

She stays calm at the prospect of being arrested for simply swimming as someone the woman didn’t recognize.

After the woman stepped away to call the police, Drake told herself, “I’m gonna sit right here. I’m recording. I’m calm. I didn’t do nothing. You walked up on me.” Her voice sounding shaky, she added, “This sad as hell.”

Y’all want to see what white fatigue looks like?



Swimming while Black pic.twitter.com/rl1D4HrNfQ — The Black Tucker Carlson Jr 🇺🇸 (@B1TuckerCarlson) June 24, 2026

In the comments of her original June 22 Instagram reel, Drake noted that she had been swimming earlier that afternoon in the pool when the woman’s friend gave her the third degree — or at least tried to.

“Every time she’d ask me a question, I would dive under the water lmaooo. That pissed her off, so she sent her friend out there and rallied up a 3rd person,” she stated, likely referring to a woman who yelled at her from an apartment balcony in the video. “What miserable lives the three of you must live.”

Whatever concerns she had about the police quickly evaporated when the officer arrived.

She wrote in the comments: “The officer tried his hardest not to laugh in her face.”

She only wished she had filmed a follow-up showing the police’s reaction. But the officer quickly explained the law about public pools to the woman before leaving.

In Michigan, any pool in an apartment complex with five or more units is considered a public pool.

As Drake told the woman in the video, “I don’t owe you an explanation.”

It turns out she had every right to refuse to answer the woman’s questions, regardless of whether she lived there or not.

In the comments, she had the last word, which was a bit of no-nonsense advice for all the women involved: “Maybe own your own property with your own pool, and you won’t have to worry about that, now would you?”