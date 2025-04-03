‘I Don’t Mean to be’: White Nurse Fired Over Racist Remark About Black Hospital Visitors Blames Single Mom Upbringing for Her Hate In Viral Video

A Black nurse in Philadelphia politely confronted a white colleague who had just made racist comments about a large Black family visiting a hospital patient. But instead of showing remorse for what she said, the white nurse doubled down, going out of her way to justify her racism before reportedly being fired for the hateful remarks.

The white nurse, who was not identified, objected to the family speaking loudly in the hallway and then blamed their blackness for the added volume. The Black nurse initially dismissed the race-baiting and carried on with her work, unaware that she would soon cross paths with the white nurse again and gain a clearer understanding of her intent.

Their shocking conversation was captured on video and has since gone viral on TikTok, shared by the user likethecharm___x.

TikTok user likethecharm___x has a candid conversation with another nurse about a racist remark. (Photo: TikTok/likethecharm___x)

Before the recording began, the Black nurse explained that she was on the phone with a friend but hung up so she could start filming when the white nurse shifted her attention toward her following her harsh words about the Black family.

Moments after the ugly episode, the two women found themselves seated across from each other in the break room — though the Black woman appeared unfazed by what happened. She was minding her own business when the white woman struck up a conversation about the incident in the hallway.

The Black nurse kept the camera aimed at herself and never turned it toward her co-worker, who could be heard breaking the ice by acknowledging her own bigotry.

“Do you hate me?” she asked.

“Hate you for what?” the Black nurse replied with a slight smile. “Oh, about the guy being Black?” But the white woman didn’t answer. She was more concerned about whether the Black woman felt insulted. “You forgive me?” she inquired.

The white nurse seemed to be provoking the Black nurse into a bigger confrontation, possibly to shift the focus away from her own actions. However, the Black nurse refused to take the bait, saying she wouldn’t hold her racism against her.

“Yeah, I forgive you,” the Black woman said, then kindly pointed out, “But you’re a little racist.”

“I don’t mean to be,” the white woman responded facetiously before launching into a sob story about her upbringing in the South.

“It’s just I grew up in the South. Yeah, my mom was racist, and my mom raised me. She was a single mom, okay, and so some of it rubbed off, but my dad didn’t know. My dad didn’t have a racist bone in his body, but he didn’t raise me.”

The conversation remained ladylike, with both women speaking calmly, but the Black nurse refused to let her colleague’s blatant racism go unchallenged. She respectfully warned the woman to keep her racism in check, noting that other Black people might not be as forgiving as she was.

“You need to know how to turn it on and off, because, like, if I was ratchet and hood, we probably would have been fighting.”

At this, the white nurse gasped, exclaiming, “Oh my gosh!” — as if she’d been knocked off her feet. “I’m serious,” the Black woman said.

The white nurse tried to downplay the incident, calling it a moment of workplace tension and emphasizing that nothing had turned physical.

“I know, but like, we up here in Pennsylvania now, where there are a lot of Black people. We’re in Philly, not down South, so people will want to fight you,” the Black woman said.

“Really?” the white woman responded incredulously. “Yeah,” the Black woman came back. “Then I have to be careful. I’mma keep my mouth shut,” the white woman said before the video cut off.

Afterward, the Black nurse posted a second video, providing context on the confrontation.

“So I’m just going to tell you guys the whole situation. So she did lose her job, you guys, and also, she was a nurse,” she said, though she did not address whether she had reported the incident.

She then explained that the patient was being escorted down the hall by an activities staffer and a crowd of family members who happened to be Black. The group members were reportedly speaking loudly as they exited, and when the Black nurse walked up asking what the noise was about, the white nurse complained that it was the Black people being noisy again. She then blamed the commotion on their race, saying, “They’re Black, and they’ve been loud all day,” according to the Black woman in the video.

The Black nurse said she initially couldn’t believe what she had heard, but when she confronted her colleague, the white woman tried to stand on principle. Refusing to accept the woman’s excuses, the Black nurse decided to record the conversation to document the woman basically admitting to her unprofessionalism.

Once she started recording, the white nurse exposed her own racism without prompting. The Black nurse emphasized that she didn’t need to get aggressive because the woman incriminated herself, noting that it was particularly foolish for a nurse who works with diverse populations to hold such racist views.

The identity of the white nurse has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear at which healthcare facility the incident took place.

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to the source of the videos for comment.