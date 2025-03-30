‘How Old Is Your Husband???’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Shares New Family Photos as Fans Zoom In on Her Husband

It’s been two months since Karoline Leavitt has been getting acquainted with her role as President Donald Trump’s press secretary. With such a public-facing role, her personal life has been put on display as well.

Leavitt is the youngest person to hold the press secretary position at 27 and a mother to one child, her son Nicholas Robert Riccio.

She is married to the father of her child, 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. The 33-year age gap between her and her husband has been a major subject, with many making jokes or others confused at what they had in common any time Leavitt shares a photo of him online.

Karoline Leavitt gets criticized again over the age gap between her and her husband, Nicholas Riccio. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram.)

In one of her latest Instagram posts on March 25, she shared a wholesome two-photo carousel post of her family.

In the first, Leavitt is all smiles wearing a bright blue suit while holding her beaming 8-month-old baby boy. Little Nicholas was just as dapper as his mom, wearing a white shirt with a blue plaid pattern top and a navy blue bow with navy blue slacks.

Leavitt’s husband joined in with his wife and son in the second picture wearing a blue pinstriped suit with a lighter blue polka-dotted tie and a white dress shirt.

The couple smiled brightly while they held their baby between them in front of the West Wing doors of the White House.

“Visiting mama at work,” Leavitt wrote in her caption.

Many complimented Leavitt and her family in her comments, while others took jabs at her career.

The press secretary was recently condemned for trying to blame Democrats for fabricating a “misinformation campaign” after The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a national security group chat on the Signal messaging app. In the chat, top government officials discussed their plans to bomb Yemen this month. Goldberg published the texts regarding the attack plan in his Atlantic story about the security mistake weeks after the airstrikes.

“I’d hardly call it work. You’re an elaborate storyteller though-spinning fairy tales every day,” wrote one person in her comment section.

But it seems that people were more focused on criticizing the age gap between Leavitt and Riccio.

“What a good grandpa to bring little man to mom’s office !!” one person joked, while another wrote, “I just puked in my mouth.”

“How old is your husband???” was the common consensus, though some agreed, “It’s [weird] that you’re married to a 60-year-old.”

The Republican political aide recently shared photos from her wedding two months after they got married. They tied the knot this year in January at the Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in New Hampshire. She wore an elegant updo along with a white long sleeve shimmery dress.

As for their history, it appears that politics is what brought these two together. While they are relatively private about their love life, what is known is that they were first connected at a political event that was hosted by a mutual friend. Then Riccio joined Leavitt’s financial committee for her 2022 congressional campaign for New Hampshire — where she was defeated by Democratic candidate Chris Pappas.

Riccio proposed in 2023 and she and tied the knot days before Trump’s second inauguration in January.