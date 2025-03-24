‘Al Bundy Has a Black Daughter?’: ‘Modern Family’ Star Ed O’Neill Raps In Video with His Rarely Seen Daughter, Leaving Fans Stunned

“Married…with Children” star Ed O’Neill may have earned a spot in the internet hall of infamy for rapping Tupac lyrics on TikTok. The actor, 78, appeared in an eight-second video uploaded by his youngest daughter, Claire O’Neill, on March 23.

At first, the young lady appeared solo as she mouthed, “I ain’t got no motherf—ing friends” from the rapper’s 1996 diss track “Hit Em Up” that took aim at his industry foes The Notorious B.I.G. and Bay Boy Records.

Longtime actor Ed O’Neil goes viral after his daughter, Claire, shares a TikTok video of him rapping Tupac lyrics. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Ed can be seen as he casually strolled into the camera’s frame wearing an oversized T-shirt, his glasses, and a newsboy hat, and mouthed Tupac’s lyrics, “That’s why I f—ked yo b—ch you fat motherf—er.”

O’Neil’s daughter struggled to hold back laughter as her cheeks swelled with air. Her father, a seasoned veteran of his craft, effortlessly remained in character as he displayed a stern facial expression and nodded his head. In the caption, 28-year-old Claire wrote, “This was his idea.”

The video has more than 2.3 million likes, over 7,932 comments, and has been shared over 135.9 times.

Longtime fans of the actor were divided between those who remember him as Al Bundy from his ’90s sitcom and others who adore him as Jay Pritchett on “Modern Family.” A TikTok user commented, “Exactly how I’d imagine Al Bundy in a Married with Children reboot.”

“U could tell by his roles he was a real one bt now this 100% confirms it,” declared another fan. A gaggle of commenters was stunned to learn that the Emmy-nominated star didn’t just play a father on TV. “I DIDN’T KNOW HE HAD KIDS,” a commenter wrote.

Equally flabbergasted viewers were shocked as they zoomed in on Claire’s features, like her brown coily hair and green eyes. The Ohio native’s wife, actress Catherine Rusoff, is biracial. They have been married since 1986.

“Al Bundy has a black daughter???” read a reaction on X, where the post had been reshared. Elsewhere, others wondered, “Is he the biological dad to the young two?”

And a third pondered, “One is adopted?” when a separate TikTok post showed Ed’s other daughter Sophia, whose hair is brown and straight.

Claire is 28 and Sophia is 26. However, they live outside of the glare of Ed’s fame.

Claire, the more rarely seen daughter, most recently stepped into the spotlight when she attended the Hulu on Disney+ launch event in Los Angeles in April 2024. She posed alongside her dad, sister and mom during O’Neill’s unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in Aug. 2011.