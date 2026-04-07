‘Wow’: Dax Shepard’s Outrage Over Kristen Bell’s Intimate Post Goes Way Beyond a Defense and More Like a Full-Blown Rant

Actress Kristen Bell does not need to be rescued from her marriage to Dax Shepard, and the comedian is disgusted that fans ever felt that way.

The “Veronica Mars” star incited public calls for an intervention with an October 2025 Instagram post celebrating her and Shepard’s 12th wedding anniversary. She posted a photo of her straddling her husband’s lap as he embraced her with closed eyes while seated on the edge of a bed.

Actor Dax Shepard tries to defend a bizarre post from his wife Kristen Bell that gave their fans an inside view of their marriage, (Photo: @kristenanniebell/Instagram)

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Bell dedicated the tribute to “the man who, after an episode of Dateline, once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

The mere thought of Shepard causing anyone harm enraged fans, who dissected his past with alcoholism and addiction in their online dissertations. October is recognized as National Domestic Awareness Month, hence the unease that so many social media users experienced.

Social media users wrote comments like “Not funny at all. What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen,” and “Crazy thing to joke about honestly. Sincerely, someone who thankfully survived,” alluding to an abusive relationship.

The public could not be any more wrong about the dynamics of his union, according to Shepard. He and Bell dated for six years before marrying in 2013. The “Hit & Run” costars are parents to daughters Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

“Kristen knew through her publicist, but didn’t tell me. So, I actually didn’t know, and this was brought to my attention [after] a week and a half… I had no clue.”

The hot topic was discussed with his “Armchair Expert” podcast co-host Monica Padman and guest Nikki Glaser during the April 6 episode.

Shepard first vented, “Don’t insult my wife. She doesn’t need your protection. You don’t need to diminish her. That’s what pisses me off. My wife has total f–king autonomy and is a gangster. So when you say that you need to come in and protect her, it’s actually offensive to her. … She’s f–king good.”

@pagesix Dax Shepard addressed his wife Kristen Bell’s controversial anniversary post last October for the first time. ♬ original sound – Page Six

The actor said he was unaware of the backlash until someone alerted him. “Kristen knew through her publicist, but didn’t tell me. So, I actually didn’t know, and this was brought to my attention [after] a week and a half,” Shepard added. “I had no clue.”

The fiery reaction was his first time speaking publicly about the matter. He and Bell limited comments on their Instagrams, which signaled to followers that they felt the heat of backlash.

Shepard admitted his only thought about discussing the issue now was wondering, “Do I want to pour fire on it?” after Glaser revealed she planned to joke about the controversy while hosting the Golden Globes in January. She ultimately chose not to “make his life harder.”

The scrapped material went, “‘Die My Love.’ ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ ‘Sorry, Baby.’ These are not just captions to Dax Shepard’s Instagram posts … for his anniversary post. These are movies nominated tonight.”

He laughed out loud as Glaser tested the material, even confessing that he was initially oblivious to the blowback but that Bell had been notified by her PR team. Nearly two weeks passed before someone trying to comfort the “Punk’d” host caught him up on the discourse. “I had to go to Kristen, ‘What are they talking about?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that post I had.’”

Furthermore, Shepard explained, “It feels beneath me to even defend myself… I can handle most of the abuse to me because I know America doesn’t think anybody’s good enough for her, and that’s awesome. She deserves that. So I can play the role — anyone in my shoes wouldn’t be good enough for her, and that’s awesome.”

Shepard breaking his silence left fans feeling even more divided. Comments range from “Dax should file for divorce asap” to “No clue what she sees in him” and “These two are creepy and give me the ‘ick,’ especially him.” Another harsh comment echoed sarcasm, noting, “Wow he’s breaking his silence! So exciting…..” months after the backlash.

Bell has seemingly moved on from the scandal without ever defending the post nor apologizing to those it triggered.